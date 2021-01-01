पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Opinion By Vijay Shankar Mehta: When Fear Comes In The Life Of A Human Being, Then Bad Luck Has Come

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:इंसान के जीवन में जब भय उतरता है तो समझ लीजिए दुर्भाग्य ही उतरा है

3 घंटे पहले
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता - Dainik Bhaskar
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

वे लोग सौभाग्यशाली होंगे जो भयमुक्त हैं। इंसान के जीवन में जब भय उतरता है तो समझ लीजिए दुर्भाग्य ही उतरा है। पिछले दिनों हमने जो दौर देखा, उसमें पूरे देश का जनजीवन भय में डूब गया था। ‘भयमुक्त जीवन-भयमुक्त राष्ट्र’ आज की बहुत बड़ी जरूरत है।

हनुमानजी प्राणियों में भयमुक्त जीवन उतारने के लिए लीला कर चुके हैं। उनके जीवन के अनेक दृष्टांत मनुष्य को भयमुक्त करते हैं। ऐसे ही गांधीजी ने राष्ट्र को भयमुक्त बनाने के सूत्र दिए थे। इसीलिए जब भी भयमुक्त जीवन की बात करेंगे, हनुमानजी याद आएंगे और जब-जब भयमुक्त भारत की चर्चा होगी, गांधी भुलाए नहीं जा सकेंगे।

मनुष्य को भयमुक्त बनाने के लिए हनुमानजी ने सेवा और पराक्रम का सहारा लिया, गांधीजी ने सत्याग्रह व प्रार्थना के आधार पर राष्ट्र को भयमुक्त करने का अनुष्ठान पूरा किया था। आज निर्वाण दिवस पर गांधीजी को इस दृष्टि से याद किया जाए कि उनमें और हनुमानजी में बहुत समानताएं थीं। इन दोनों से प्रेरणा लेकर आने वाले समय में स्वयं को भयमुक्त करना है, राष्ट्र को भयमुक्त रखना है।

आज शाम 6 बजे संस्कार टीवी पर हनुमान चालीसा के असंख्य महापाठ का अनूठा कार्यक्रम होने वाला है, जिसमें गांधीजी से प्रेरणा लेंगे और हनुमानजी से भयमुक्ति के सूत्र प्राप्त करेंगे। तो तैयार रहिए, शाम 6 बजे कुछ अनूठा सुनेंगे, अनूठा करेंगे।

