विराग गुप्ता का कॉलम:अदालतें अब फरियादियों के दरवाजे तक पहुंचें और उन्हें समय से न्याय देने की संवैधानिक जिम्मेदारी पूरी करें

2 घंटे पहले
विराग गुप्ता, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील - Dainik Bhaskar
विराग गुप्ता, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील

कानून की छतरी तले वकील, पेशकार, रजिस्ट्री और जज मिलकर अदालतों को बनाते हैं। लेकिन मुकदमा चलने पर कानून की भूल-भुलैयों में मुवक्किल यानी वादकारी गुम हो जाता है। वंचित वर्गों को न्यायिक मदद के लिए बनी नाल्सा संस्था की नवीनतम रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, लगभग 3487 अंडर ट्रायल्स 14 साल से ज्यादा जेलों में बंद हैं।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान डिजिटल अदालतों से PIL और कुछ एक नए मामलों की सुनवाई हुई, लेकिन पुराने मामले पिटी हुई पैसेंजर ट्रेन की तरह सुनवाई की कतार में और भी पिछड़ गए। मेरी नई किताब ‘अनमास्किंग वीआईपी’ में सप्रमाण बताया है कि बेनकाब VIPs के दौर में किस प्रकार से मास्क नहीं पहनने पर आम जनता के ऊपर मुकदमों और जुर्मानों का बोझ लाद दिया गया।

अदालतों में भी हैवीवेट वकीलों के बारीक तर्कों से हारे हुए मुकदमे की भी किस्मत पलट सकती है। ऐसे VIP वकीलों के लिए कोरोना की आपदा भी सुनहरा अवसर बन गई। आम वकील जब बैठने की जगह और इंटरनेट की कनेक्टिविटी जुगाड़ रहे थे, तब इन रसूखदार वकीलों ने दिल्ली के फार्म हाउस, गोवा के रिसोर्ट और सात समंदर पार लंदन जैसी जगहों से बहस करके सुप्रीम कोर्ट और अनेक हाईकोर्टों में चक्रवर्ती विजय हासिल कर डाली।

इस स्थिति से हैरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट वकील संघ ने मांग की है कि जजों को तुरंत ही कोरोना की वैक्सीन देकर अदालतों को पूरी तरह से खोलना चाहिए। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने भी गुरुवार को एक PIL का निपटारा करते हुए सरकार से इस बारे में उचित निर्णय लेने को कहा है।

संविधान के अनुच्छेद 21 और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अनेक फैसलों के मुताबिक, 3.5 करोड़ मुकदमों के बोझ से पीड़ित जनता को जल्द न्याय मिलने का मौलिक अधिकार है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस का कहना है कि जज तो अदालतों में आने तैयार हैं, लेकिन सुरक्षित सुनवाई की प्रक्रिया और बंदोबस्त बनाने में समय लगेगा। क्रमबद्ध तरीके से हाइब्रिड सिस्टम से अदालत खुलने की शुरुआत होगी। इसके तहत अदालत और घर दोनों जगहों से जज मामलों की सुनवाई करेंगे।

कोरोना के बाद नियमों की पाबंद माने जाने वाली अदालतों ने आनन-फानन आभासी डिजिटल कुनबा जोड़कर जजों के घरों से ही ऑनलाइन सुनवाई शुरू कर दी। पूरे देश में डिजिटल इंडिया का ढोल बजने के बावजूद, देश की राजधानी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जजों को इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी की समस्याओं से जूझना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे हो रहे अनेक वाकयों से लुटीयंस के अफसर, मंत्री और जज सबक लें, तो आम जनता की छोटी-छोटी कठिनाइयों के प्रति समझ और संवेदनशीलता दोनों ही बढेंगी।

बेतुके और छोटे मामलों को जटिल बनाने के लिए हज़ारों पेज के आरोप पत्र, फिर उबाऊ सुनवाई से पक्षकार, वकील, जज सभी हलकान रहते हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट को UAPA जैसे मामले में आरोपी को इसलिए जमानत देनी पड़ी, क्योंकि 2010 के पुराने मामले में अभी भी 276 गवाहों का परीक्षण बाकी है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान जजों के घर से हुई सुनवाई के दौरान अधिकांश मामलों में पूरी फाइलें भी उपलब्ध नहीं थी।

लंबे दस्तावेजों के घनचक्कर से बचने के लिए कई जजों ने अब दो पेज की समरी मांगने का चलन शुरू कर दिया। लॉकडाउन से सबक लेकर अब सिविल व क्रिमिनल, सभी तरह के मामलों में पक्षकारों व गवाहों की डिजिटल पेशी को ही कानूनी मान्यता मिले। इससे अदालतों में भीड़ के साथ लोगों की दुश्वारियां भी कम होंगी।

संसद की तर्ज पर अदालतों की कार्यवाही के प्रसारण की मांग दशकों से हो रही है। तीन साल पहले CASC मामले में न्यायिक फैसले से सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस ने इस पर मुहर लगा दी थी। तीन जजों के फैसले और कई प्रतिवेदनों के बावजूद न तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट के नियम बदले, न ही कार्यवाही की रिकॉर्डिंग या प्रसारण का सिस्टम बना। पिछले एक साल से अदालतों में जूम, वॉट्सएप व यूट्यूब जैसे विदेशी एप्स का अवैध इस्तेमाल शुरू हो गया है।

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस पटेल समेत कई जजों ने अदालती कार्यवाही के प्रसारण पर जो संदेह व्यक्त किए हैं, उनमें कई वाजिब हो सकते हैं। लेकिन अदालतों की कार्यवाही को रिकॉर्ड करके अगले दिन संबंधित पक्षकार के पास मुकदमे की सुनवाई का वीडियो लिंक वॉट्सएप से भेजने में क्या दिक्कत हो सकती है?

कोरोना काल में किए जा रहे ऐसे अनेक प्रयोगों को अब न्यायिक परंपरा का हिस्सा मानते हुए, उन्हें व्यापक जनहित में आगे स्वीकार करना चाहिए। जजों की संख्या बढ़ाने की मुहिम शुरू करने से ज्यादा जरूरी है कि नए मुकदमों से पहले पुराने मुकदमे निपटाए जाएं। ‘आपकी सरकार आपके द्वार’ की तर्ज पर न्यायपालिका को भी अब फरियादियों के दरवाजे तक पहुंचकर उन्हें समयबद्ध न्याय देने की संवैधानिक जिम्मेदारी पूरी करनी चाहिए।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

