जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:पोलैंड का विरोध बताता है, कोख पर सरकारी दखल मानव अधिकार का हनन मानती हैं महिलाएं

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक - Dainik Bhaskar
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

पोलैंड में 30 हजार महिलाएं सड़कों पर गर्भपात विरोधी नियम का विरोध कर प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं। गर्भवती महिला की जान को खतरा होने पर गर्भपात जायज माना जाता है। गर्भ ठहरने के 12 सप्ताह के भीतर ही गर्भपात कराया जा सकता है। महिलाओं का कहना है कि कोख पर उनका अधिकार है और इसमें सरकारी दखल मानव अधिकार का हनन माना जाना चाहिए। गर्भपात कराने वाले डॉक्टर को 8 वर्ष का कारावास दिया जाता है। दुनिया के कुछ देशों में विविध मुद्दों पर हड़ताल जारी हैं।

असंतोष और आक्रोश सर्वत्र व्याप्त है। आंकड़े जाहिर हुए हैं कि विश्व में न्यूजीलैंड सबसे खुशहाल देश है इसमें भारत का नंबर काफी नीचे खिसक गया है परंतु व्यवस्था मुतमईन है कि पत्थर पिघल नहीं सकता, भले कुछ लोग बेक़रार हैं आवाज़ में असर के लिए।

दशकों पूर्व यूरोप में बनी एक फिल्म में एक कामकाजी महिला को घर लौटने पर पड़ोसी का बच्चा अपने बंद फ्लैट के द्वार पर उदास बैठा मिलता है, जो अपने माता-पिता के लौटने का इंतजार कर रहा है। महिला उसे अपने फ्लैट में ले जाकर नाश्ता करवाती है। यह सिलसिला लंबा चलता है। कालांतर में महिला गर्भवती होती है।

तथ्य यह है कि गर्भस्थ शिशु को बाहरी आवाजें सुनाई देने लगती हैं परंतु वह बोलता है, जन्म के बाद ही। महाभारत में अभिमन्यु गर्भ में चक्रव्यूह में प्रवेश का ज्ञान प्राप्त करता है। परंतु जब अर्जुन चक्रव्यूह से बाहर आने की विद्या बता रहे थे, तब तक मां सो चुकी थी। बहरहाल एक दिन गर्भस्थ शिशु दफ्तर में काम करने वाली अपनी मां से कहता है कि संसार के सभी गर्भस्थ शिशुओं ने यह संकल्प कर लिया है कि वे जन्म नहीं लेना चाहते।

संसार में प्रदूषण है, अन्याय है, सताए निरंकुश है। बेगुनाहों को गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है। अदालत में मूर्ति लगी होती है, जिसमें उसकी आंख पर बंधी काली पट्टी यह कहती है कि कानून सबके लिए समान हैं। कुछ न्यायालय ऐसे हैं जहां इस पट्टी का अर्थ यह लिया गया कि व्यवस्था के अधीन रहो और वही फैसला दो, जो राजा के मन भाए।

महाभारत में गांधारी आंख पर पट्टी नहीं बांधती तो वह अपने पुत्रों को अन्याय की ओर आकर्षित होता उनके बचपन में ही देख लेती और हम कुरुक्षेत्र के विनाश से बच जाते। कहा जाता है कि गांधारी से यह बात छुपाई गई थी कि उसका विवाह एक जन्मांध से कराया जा रहा है। सच जानने पर उसने विरोध को अभिव्यक्त करने के लिए आंखों पर काली पट्टी बांधी थी।

दरअसल महाभारत एक ऐसी राह है, जिसमें जितनी दूर तक जाएं उतनी ही नई व ज्ञान दायक चीजें मिलेंगी। बहरहाल यूरोप में बनी फिल्म में गर्भवती स्त्री अपने दफ्तर से छुट्टी लेकर पहाड़ पर जाती है और गर्भस्थ शिशु से कहती है कि देखो कितनी सुंदर जगह है। सभी ओर घने वृक्ष लगे हैं। गर्भस्थ शिशु कहता है कि क्या राजमार्ग बनाने के लिए काटे गए वृक्षों की संख्या आपको पता है।

उन वृक्षों की अनकही व्यथा से आप अनजान हैं। राजा और प्रजा द्वारा बोला हर झूठ और प्रचार प्रकृति को आहत करता है। महिला घर लौटती है। वह अपने मित्रों को अपने अजन्मे शिशु से हुए वार्तालाप के बारे में सब कुछ बताती है। वहां मौजूद एक चतुर सुजान कहता है कि हमें गर्भस्थ शिशुओं की एकता तोड़ देनी चाहिए। वे बंट जाएंगे तो उनकी हड़ताल टूट जाएगी।

बांटकर राज करने की नीति बनाने वाले को नोबेल प्राइज ना सही, ऑस्कर तो दिया जा सकता था। यह तरीका कारगर सिद्ध हुआ। अजन्में बच्चों की हड़ताल टूट गई। एक फिल्म का गीत है, ‘अंधे जहां के अंधे रास्ते, जाएं तो जाएं कहां।’ फिल्म ‘मेरी सूरत तेरी आंख’ में शैलेंद्र रचित गीत है, ‘एक पल जैसे एक जुग बीता, जुग बीते मोहे नींद न आई, पूछो ना कैसे मैंने रैन बिताई, भोर भी आस की किरण न लाई पूछो ना कैसे...।’

