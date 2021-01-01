पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एस. गुरुमूर्ति का कॉलम:समाज ही भारत की ताकत, इससे परिवार और सोसायटी मजबूत हुई; इसे और मजबूत करें

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एस. गुरुमूर्ति, वरिष्ठ चिंतक और तुगलक मैगज़ीन के संपादक। - Dainik Bhaskar
एस. गुरुमूर्ति, वरिष्ठ चिंतक और तुगलक मैगज़ीन के संपादक।

भारत की ताकत ही समाज है, पश्चिमी देशों में परिवार और समाज की जिम्मेदारी सरकार उठाती है। भारत में यह जिम्मेदारी समाज उठाता है। हमारा संबंध आधारित समाज है, जबकि पश्चिम में अनुबंध आधारित समाज है। अनुबंध आधारित समाज में सरकार मजबूत होती है जबकि संबंध आधारित समाज में परिवार या सोसायटी मजबूत होती है। इसलिए समाज ही हमारी पूंजी है। आधुनिक अर्थशास्त्र में इसे सोशल कैपिटल भी कहते हैं।

मजबूत सोशल कैपिटल वाले समाज एशियन सोसायटी में ज्यादा है। पश्चिमी सभ्यता में समाज आधारित पूंजी कम हो गई है, पश्चिम में व्यक्ति केंद्रित लोग अधिक हो गए हैं। वहां परिवार नहीं है, समाज नहीं है, सभी अकेले हैं। अधिकार के आधार पर है, सामाजिक कर्तव्यों का बोध ही नहीं है, इसलिए वहां व्यक्तिगत कर्तव्य सरकार के कर्तव्य बन गए हैं।

भारतीय समाज में व्यक्तिगत कर्तव्यों का अभी भी महत्व है। भारत में समाज कितना ताकतवर है, उसे एक आंकड़े से समझा जा सकता है कि हमारे देश में 6 लाख 68 हजार गांव और शहर हैं, जबकि 12 हजार 800 ही थाने हैं। क्राइम रेट ज्यादातर पश्चिमी देशों की तुलना में कम है। क्योंकि भारत में लोगों की देखभाल समाज करता है।

पश्चिम ने सरकार की ताकत के आधार पर विश्व को चलाया है, सरकार बहुत मजबूत हो गई लेकिन समाज कमजोर हो गया है। समाज के कमजोर होने के कारण वहां लोकतंत्र भी कमजोर हो गया है। फॉरेन पॉलिसी मैगजीन ने जनवरी 2019 में एक शोधपत्र प्रकाशित किया, जिसमें बताया गया कि विदेश में लिबरल डेमोक्रेसी खत्म हो रही हैं क्योंकि 40% लोग ही लिबरल डेमोक्रेसी के तहत आते हैं। 40 फीसदी युवा ही वोट देते हैं, इसलिए लोकतंत्र कमजोर हो गया।

पश्चिम में अधिकार के आधार पर लोग स्वार्थी बन गए, खुद के जीवन का सुख ही भोगते हैं, इसीलिए परिवार-समाज की जिम्मेदारी को अपना कर्तव्य नहीं मानते। मैगजीन के मुताबिक, भारत का लोकतंत्र ही विश्व में श्रेष्ठ है क्योंकि यहां समाज जिम्मेदार है। हमने अपने समाज को कमजोर नहीं होने दिया, इसलिए यहां लोकतंत्र है और इसी के आधार पर भविष्य में हम चलेंगे।

यहां तानाशाही का भविष्य नहीं है, इसलिए भारत का भविष्य बहुत उज्जवल है। समाज के महत्व को कम न करके नागरिकों को अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन करना चाहिए। इसलिए हमको सोशल ट्रेनिंग और अच्छी शिक्षा चाहिए। अनुशासन कैसा हो यह समाज के आधार पर तय होना चाहिए। सरकार के नियम-कायदे अपराधियों और बदमाशों के लिए हैं।

सामान्य लोगों के लिए कानून नहीं, बल्कि सामाज के आधार पर व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। इसके लिए अलग प्रकार की शिक्षा होनी चाहिए। पश्चिम में अभिभावकों, शिक्षकों और महिलाओं के प्रति आदर का भाव नहीं है, भारतीय समाज में अब भी है। पश्चिम को नहीं देखकर भारत ने अपने नियम-कायदे अलग बनाए हैं, और बनाना भी चाहिए।

भारत में युवाओं की संख्या अधिक है, ऐसे युवाओं की शिक्षा अभी तक नौकरी आधारित रही है, लेकिन अब युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनना चाहिए। आत्मनिर्भर बनकर लोगों को नौकरी दें, ऐसा बनें। सोसायटी में जब विश्वास बढ़ता है, तब समाज मजबूत बनता है। युवाओं का आत्मनिर्भर बनना टर्निंग पॉइन्ट होगा।

(जैसा कि धर्मेन्द्र सिंह भदौरिया को बताया)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser