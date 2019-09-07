चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम का लैंडिंग से महज 69 सेकंड पहले पृथ्वी से संपर्क टूट गया

सचिन पायलट, वसुंधरा राजे समेत कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर इसरो का हौंसला बढ़ाया

Dainik Bhaskar Sep 07, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

जयपुर. अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में भारत इतिहास रचने के करीब था, लेकिन चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम का लैंडिंग से महज 69 सेकंड पहले पृथ्वी से संपर्क टूट गया। जिसके बाद पूरे देश भारत के वैज्ञानिकों के साथ खड़ा दिखा। इस दौरान राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया कि चंद्रयान 2 ने ऐसे कई और अभियानों को प्राप्त करने के हमारे संकल्प को मजबूत किया है। संपूर्ण राष्ट्र इसरो के साथ खड़ा है और हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक प्रयासों के लिए आभार से भरा है।

हमें इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों पर बहुत गर्व है, जिन्होंने इस चुनौती मून मिशन का सामना किया। हमने यात्रा में बहुत कुछ सीखा और हमारी खोज जारी है। चंद्रयान 2 ने ऐसे कई और अभियानों को प्राप्त करने के हमारे संकल्प को मजबूत किया है। संपूर्ण राष्ट्र इसको के साथ खड़ा है और हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक प्रयासों के लिए आभार से भरा है। हम आने वाले वर्षों में बहूत कुछ करना है।

सीएम अशोक गहलोत का ट्वीट

Entire nation stands with #ISRO and is full of gratitude for tireless efforts of our scientists. We will accomplish much more in years to come... — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 7, 2019

सचिन पायलट का ट्वीट

A billion+ dreams united, #Chandrayaan2 remains a crucial step... India will conquer the final frontier ...space. I salute the @isro scientists they face the toughest of challenges & always inspire us, the future is India — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 7, 2019

वसुंधरा राजे का ट्वीट