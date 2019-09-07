प्राइम प्राइम
  • curly_tales
  • josh-talks

राजस्थान / सीएम गहलोत का ट्वीट- संपूर्ण राष्ट्र इसरो के साथ खड़ा, वैज्ञानिकों के अथक प्रयासों के लिए आभार से भरा



Ashok gehlot sachin pilot and rajasthan politician on chandrayaan 2
X
Ashok gehlot sachin pilot and rajasthan politician on chandrayaan 2

  • चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम का लैंडिंग से महज 69 सेकंड पहले पृथ्वी से संपर्क टूट गया
  • सचिन पायलट, वसुंधरा राजे समेत कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर इसरो का हौंसला बढ़ाया

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 07, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

जयपुर. अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में भारत इतिहास रचने के करीब था, लेकिन चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम का लैंडिंग से महज 69 सेकंड पहले पृथ्वी से संपर्क टूट गया। जिसके बाद पूरे देश भारत के वैज्ञानिकों के साथ खड़ा दिखा। इस दौरान राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया कि चंद्रयान 2 ने ऐसे कई और अभियानों को प्राप्त करने के हमारे संकल्प को मजबूत किया है। संपूर्ण राष्ट्र इसरो के साथ खड़ा है और हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक प्रयासों के लिए आभार से भरा है।

 

हमें इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों पर बहुत गर्व है, जिन्होंने इस चुनौती मून मिशन का सामना किया। हमने यात्रा में बहुत कुछ सीखा और हमारी खोज जारी है।  चंद्रयान 2 ने ऐसे कई और अभियानों को प्राप्त करने के हमारे संकल्प को मजबूत किया है। संपूर्ण राष्ट्र इसको के साथ खड़ा है और हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक प्रयासों के लिए आभार से भरा है। हम आने वाले वर्षों में बहूत कुछ करना है।

 

सीएम अशोक गहलोत का ट्वीट

 

 

सचिन पायलट का ट्वीट

 

 

वसुंधरा राजे का ट्वीट

 

 

Chandrayaan 2
COMMENT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें