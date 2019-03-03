﻿ Pali News - rajasthan news trolley collided with electric poles in khinwada village dropped on bike injured couple | खिंवाड़ा गांव में ट्रोले ने बिजली के पोल को मारी टक्कर, बाइक पर गिरा, दंपती घायल - pali News,पाली न्यूज़,पाली समाचार

खिंवाड़ा गांव में ट्रोले ने बिजली के पोल को मारी टक्कर, बाइक पर गिरा, दंपती घायल

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 03, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Pali News - खिंवाड़ा. कस्बे में गजनीपुरा रोड पर ट्रोले की टक्कर के बाद बाइक पर गिरा बिजली का पोल। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार दंपती...

खिंवाड़ा. कस्बे में गजनीपुरा रोड पर ट्रोले की टक्कर के बाद बाइक पर गिरा बिजली का पोल। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार दंपती घायल हो गया।

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
Pali News - rajasthan news trolley collided with electric poles in khinwada village dropped on bike injured couple
