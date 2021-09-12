Hindi News

REET 2021 में ENGLISH का मॉडल पेपर: लेवल-I और लेवल-II दोनों में लैंग्वेज-1 TEACHING METHODS करें तैयार, प्रश्नों को हल कर देखें ANSWER KEY

रीट 2021 परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दैनिक भास्कर एप पर मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर की रोज़ाना सीरीज प्रकाशित की जा रही है। सीरीज़ में स्टूडेंट्स की तैयारी के लिए आज लेवल-I और लेवल-II दोनों के लिए अंग्रेजी भाषा-1 यानी ENGLISH LANGUAGE-1 की ‘शिक्षण विधियां’- ‘TEACHING METHODS’ का मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर और साथ ही इस पेपर की ‘उत्तर कुंजी’- ‘ANSWER KEY’ प्रकाशित की जा रही है।

इस टेस्ट सीरीज़ के मॉडल पेपर्स को सॉल्व करके आप सभी स्टूडेंट्स अपनी परीक्षा की तैयारी मज़बूती के साथ कर सकते हैं। इस मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर की सीरीज़ में विषय के एक्सपर्ट परीक्षा के लिए चुनिन्दा और उपयोगी प्रश्नों को ही शामिल करते हैं। हमें इस बात की खुशी है कि रीट परीक्षा को लेकर हमारे ऐप पर आप स्टूडेंट्स का लगातार अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। आपके प्रश्न और जानने की ललक हमें और उत्साह के साथ इस परीक्षा के लिए काम करने के लिए प्रेरित करती है। आप हमारे साथ जुड़े रहिए और अपने साथी परीक्षार्थियों के साथ भी इसे शेयर कीजिए। 15 दिनों में हम बहुत से उपयोगी मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर और इम्पॉर्टेंट स्टडी मैटेरियल और टिप्स प्रकाशित करने जा रहे हैं।

REET Level I & Level-II Exam English language 1- ' Teaching Methods'

1.The Billingual method was first adopted by—

(A) Dr.C.J Dodson (B) A.C Wards

(C) F.G French (D) Otto Jesperson

2.English is a ............. language in India.

(A) second (B) foreign

(C) first (D) global

3. ............. is prerequisite to learning English.

(A) Motivation

(B) Knowledge of grammar

(C) Cramming words and their meaning

(D) Reading stories

4. It is based on the idea that learning language successfully comes through having to communicate real meaning

(A) Direct Method

(B) Communicative Approach

(C) Community Language Learning Method

(D) Grammar Translation method

5. Gradation implies



(A) Explaining the word

(B) Simplifying the matter

(C) Analysing the sentence

(D) Synthesizing the sentence

6. What do you mean by Morphology ?

(A) Study of different sounds

(B) Study of different Languages

(C) Study of internal structure of words

(D) Study of vowels and their sounds

7. Learning a language is a matter of ——–

(A) Skill (B) Process

(C) Adjustment (D) Method

8. The three function of language are directive ,informative and……..

(A) Declarative (B) Emotive

(C) Expressive (D) Imperative

9.The Bottom-Up method is-

(A) inductive

(B) deductive

(C) descriptive

(D) heuristic

10. Which of these is a constituent of communicative competence?

(A) Grammatical competence

(B) Strategic and socio-linguistic competence

(C) Discourse

(D) All of the above

By- Chetan Singh Rajpurohit, Subject Expert

Answer key-

(A), 2. (A), 3. (A), 4. (B), 5. (B), 6. (C), 7. (A), 8. (C), 9. (A), 10. (D)

