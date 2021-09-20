Hindi News

REET English Language 1 Model Test Paper, Useful For Both Level I And Level II Exams, With ANSWER KEY

REET का ENGLISH LANGUAGE-1 का कम्प्लीट मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर: परीक्षा के लेवल-I और लेवल-II दोनों के लिए उपयोगी प्रश्न, साथ में है ANSWER KEY

जयपुर



रीट 2021 परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दैनिक भास्कर एप पर मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर की ख़ास सीरीज में आज हम Level 1 and 2 दोनों के लिए अंग्रेजी भाषा-1 यानी ENGLISH LANGUAGE-1 का कम्प्लीट मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर और साथ ही इस पेपर की ‘उत्तर कुंजी’- ‘ANSWER KEY’ प्रकाशित कर रहे हैं। परीक्षा के लिहाज से यह महत्वपूर्ण पेपर है। इसमें पूरे 30 प्रश्न और उनके उत्तर दिए गए हैं। इसी पैटर्न पर परीक्षा में प्रश्न पत्र आता है,जिसमें 30 ही प्रश्न होते हैं, जिन्हें स्टूडेंट्स को सॉल्व करना होता है।

इस टेस्ट सीरीज के मॉडल पेपर को सॉल्व करके आप सभी स्टूडेंट्स अपनी परीक्षा की तैयारी मज़बूती के साथ कर सकते हैं। हमें इस बात की खुशी है कि रीट परीक्षा को लेकर हमारे एप पर आप स्टूडेंट्स का लगातार अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। आपके प्रश्न और जानने की ललक हमें और उत्साह के साथ इस परीक्षा के लिए काम करने के लिए प्रेरित करती है। आप हमारे साथ जुड़े रहिए और अपने साथी परीक्षार्थियों के साथ भी इसे शेयर कीजिए। अब परीक्षा से पहले के अंतिम सप्ताह में हम बहुत से उपयोगी मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर, इम्पॉर्टेंट स्टडी मैटेरियल और टिप्स प्रकाशित करने जा रहे हैं।

REET Level I & Level-II Exam/English language 1- COMPLETE MODEL PAPER



REET Level 1 and 2

English Language 1



There are 30 questions in all in this section.

Passage ( Q Nos. 1 to 5 )

The question of race has caused bloodbaths throughout history. Take the case of the Negro, a negro is someone with black skin who comes from Africa. It is an old fashioned word and is offensive. Some people used to write that way deliberately. The word “nigger” is also very offensive. The word was later replaced by “coloured” which gave way to “black”. Black is a colour with negative suggestions. So we have expressions like “black deed”, “black day” and “blackmail”. So no wonder the word “black” too assumed unfavourable meanings. (Although in the 1960’s the famous slogan ‘Black is beautiful’ was coined, and it did not help.) The blacks of the United States therefore came to be called Afro-Americans. Now, the politically correct phrase is African American.

1. Give the synonym of “offensive”.

(A) aggressive (B) sympathetic

(C) courteous (D) defending

2. Which of the following words is correctly spelt ?

(A) Expresion (B) Exppression

(C) Expresion (D) Expression

3. “The blacks of the United States”

The word ‘Blacks’ in the above sentence is

(A) Noun (B) Adjective

(C) Adverb (D) verb

4. What impression does the word ‘black’ carry ?

(A) Negative (B) Contemptible (C) All of the above (D) Unfavourable

5. Which of the phrases does not have a determiner in it ?

(A) The question of race (B) It is an old fashioned

(C) So no wonder (D) therefore came to be called

6. Assessment is:

(A) Judgemental (B) product-oriented

(C) process-oriented (D) both process and product-oriented

7. Remedial teaching involves

(A) teaching and testing (B) testing continuously

(C) teaching, testing and reteaching (D) teaching difficult topics

8. Pick out the correct sentence from those given below.

(A) Chennai was worst affected by the floods.

(B) Chennai was the worst affected by the floods.

(C) Chennai was worst affective by the floods.

(D) Chennai was the worst affected by the floods.

9. He went with ______ younger sisters.

( A) his both (B) both his

(C) two his (D) none

10. ——involves active cognitive processing of the spoken form of the language.

(A) Listening (B) Reading

(C) Speaking (D)Writing

11. The Communicative Approach to teaching of language is related to -

(A) narrating the grammatical principles according to the needs of the audience

(B) honing the abilities of listening, speaking, reading, writing and meaning-making

(C) teaching of grammar through principles of language and dictation

(D) teaching of language for written test

12. A test of listening comprehension is a test of

(a)receptive skill

(b) productive skill

(c)hearing ability

(d) phonology

13. A teacher uses audio-visual aids and physical activities in her teaching because they

A) utilise maximum number of senses to enhance learning

B) provide relief to the teacher

C) facilitate effective assessment

D) provide a diversion to learners

14. ‘Brainstorming’ means

(A) to collect all kinds of ideas on a topic

(B) to do some mental exercises

(C) to make efforts to understand something

(D) to give some kind of stimulus to the brain

15. Which of these is the strategy of remedial teaching?

(A) Action research (B) Programmed test

(C) Both (A) and (B) (D) None of these

16. What is teaching through deductive method?

(A) From general to specific (B) From specific to general

(C) From macro to micro (D) From easy to difficult.

17. The 'sandwich-technique' is a bilingual method which has a three-phase structure of

(A) listening-writing-repetition

(B) drills with levels of difficulty

(C) presentation-practice-production

(D) error correction-re-production (as drill)

18. Which of the following is an incorrect assumption in language teaching?

(A) Learners acquire language by trying to use it in real situations

(B) Learners first language plays an important role in learning

(C) language teaching should have a focus in communicative activities

(D) Language teaching should give importance to writing rather than speech

19. He reminds me..........his old history teacher.

(A) for (B) of

(C) about (D) through

20. Which of the following questions has the correct structure?

(A) Some politicians are very corrupt, are they ?

(B) Do you know what is the time ?

(C) Do you know what the time is ?

(D) Why you are always worried about your studies ?

21. Which is the correct transcription pf the given word.

Receipt

(A) /ri si:t/ (B) /ri sipt/

(C) /ri:si:t/ (D) /ri si:pt/

22. A diphthong is …..

(A) pure vowel (B) two vowel sounds

(C) vowel glides (D) monophthongs

23. Opinion

The sound of the underlined word is…

(A) / ɔ / (B) / ə /

(C)/ a / (D) / e /

Passage ( Q Nos. 24 to 26 )

Modern living has programmed our lives to a hectic, monotonous schedule that we have forgotten the gentle smile that once fleeted across the human face. Smile has the power to dissolve all worries. It has all the pervasive ability to lift us from the abysmal depth of gloominess. We should not be cowed down by work pressure that a constant frown imprisons our face. In built confidence and positive attitude help a smile to blossom. A face bereft of smile makes us unarmed, for it is the smile that is a pleasant weapon which resists all hurdles and problems that depress us. If we learn to smile in a crisis, it shows that we have the forbearance and courage to face the crisis. A smile, after all, helps us preserve our perfect, present unmindful of our past or future

24. It has all the pervasive ability to lift us

The above sentence is in

(A) Present Perfect tense (B) Present Simple Tense

(C) Past Simple tense (D) Past Perfect Tense

25. Which of the following statements is not true in the context of the passage ?

(A) If we don’t smile we are ruining our present. (B) If we smile we are mad. (C) The frown on our face is an indication of the stress. (D) Confidence and optimism help us to be cheerful.

26. The verb formed from Power is

(A) powerful (B) powerless

(C) powerment (D) empower

27. Change the following sentence into passive voice.

It is time to take tea. (A) It was time that tea was taken (B) It is time for tea to be taken (C) It is time that tea should be taken (D) It is time that tea had been taken

28. Change the following sentence into Indirect Narration.

Mr. Pradhan said, ‘I shall go to Delhi tomorrow.’ (A) Mr. Pradhan said that he should go to Delhi tomorrow. (B) Mr. Pradhan said that he would go to Delhi the next day. (C) Mr. Pradhan said that he must go to Delhi the next day. (D) Mr. Pradhan said that he should have gone to Delhi the next day.

29. A good listener can

(A) correctly respond to every question asked

(B) recognize how intonation is used

(C) pronounce each and every word correctly

(D) understand how to spell a word

30. Using a flesh card in the classrooms is a ——

(A) Technique (B) Method

(C) Procedure (D) None

(By-Chetan Singh Rajpurohit, Subject Expert)

ANSWER KEY/REET Level I & Level-II Exam English language 1

1. (A.) , 2. (D.) , 3.(A.), 4.(C.) , 5. (D.) , 6. (D), 7. (C) , 8.(B) , 9. (B), 10.(A),

11. (B) ,12.(A) , 13.(A) 14.(B) , 15. (C) , 16. (A), 17.(C) , 18.(D) , 19.(B), 20.(C),

21. (A), 22.(C), 23.(B), 24.(B) , 25.(B) , 26.(D) , 27.(B) , 28.(B) , 29. ( A), 30. (A).

