REET EXAM 2021 English Language 2 Model Test Paper With Answer Key , Useful For Both Level I And Level II Candidates ,

रीट ENGLISH LANGUAGE-2 का मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर: लेवल-I और लेवल-II दोनों कैंडिडेट्स के लिए उपयोगी हैं ये 30 प्रश्न, कितने जवाब हैं सही- देखें ANSWER KEY

जयपुर 2 घंटे पहले



रीट 2021 परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दैनिक भास्कर रोजाना अलग-अलग सब्जेक्ट के मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर की खास सीरीज़ पब्लिश कर रहा है। इस टेस्ट सीरीज़ के मॉडल पेपर्स को सॉल्व करके स्टूडेंट्स अपनी तैयारियों को और मजबूती दे सकते हैं। हमें लगातार स्टूडेंट्स का अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। हमारी एक्सपर्ट टीम रीट स्टूडेंट्स के लिए चुनिंदा सवाल रोजाना तैयार करवा रही है। जो संबंधित विषय की परीक्षा के लिए काफी उपयोगी हैं। इस सीरीज़ में आज हम लेवल 1 और 2 दोनों के लिए ENGLISH LANGUAGE-2 का मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर और साथ ही इस पेपर की उत्तर कुंजी यानी ANSWER KEY भी प्रकाशित कर रहे हैं। ख़ास बात यह है कि इस मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर में पूरे 30 प्रश्न हैं, वास्तविक प्रश्न पत्र में भी 30 ही प्रश्न सॉल्व करने होते हैं। यह टेस्ट एग्जाम की प्रैक्टिस के लिए फायदेमन्द रहेगा। इससे आपको प्रश्न पत्र के पैटर्न और लेवल का पता चलेगा।



REET Level 1 and 2 Model Test Paper

English Language 2

(Complete Model test)

There are 30 questions in all in this section.



Passage ( Q Nos. 1 to 4 )

The Indians as a group are not cohesive. There is a lack of ‘coordination’ among individuals, groups, institutions and states. This lack of ‘coordination’ may be traced to selfishness, lack of trust and the inability to find joy in working together as a team for a common goal. This leads to divisiveness, asking for criticism, with the result images are tarnished and the main purpose is defeated. This phenomenon is visible among the bureaucrats, the politicians, the intellectuals, the business community and the sports fraternity, all those who matter and who give a poor account of themselves as a group despite individual brilliance. This contrast in human behaviour can perhaps be traced to age-old beliefs, religious tolerance, poverty and the diversity in day-to-day living conditions.

1. What does lack of coordination lead to ?

(a) Divisiveness.

(b) Divisiveness and asking for criticism

(c) Asking for criticism.

(d) Nothing in particular

2. To what can the contrast in human behaviour be traced to ?

(a) Age-old beliefs and diversity in day-to-day living.

(b) Age-old beliefs and religious tolerance.

(c) Age-old beliefs, religious tolerance, poverty and diversity in day-to-day living.

(d)Nothing in particular

3. Which word in the passage means loss of brightness or dull?

(a) Brilliance

(b) Phenomenon. (c) Visible

(d) Tarnish

4. This phenomenon is visible ……… the two parties.

(a) between

(b) among

(c) in

(d) within

5. Women in the United States are paid less than men. Therefore, my mom must make less money than my dad.

The above line contains.....

(a)The fallacy of Composition

(b) The fallacy of equivocation

(c) The fallacy of division (d) The fallacy of Red Herring

6. The leaves danced in the wind.

Which figure of speech has been used in the above line.

(a) Simile

(b) Metaphor

(c) Alliteration

(d) Personification

7. Types of events that elegy can be reflected are.

(a) funeral

(b) Wedding

(c) Births

(d) Travel

8. Sonnets include a………., or a turn of thought, where there is a change in the speaker’s voice or attitude towards the problem.

(a) rhyme

(b) theme

(c) strophe

(d) Volta

9.The rhyme scheme of a Shakespearen sonnet is.

(a) ABAB BCBC CDCD EE

(b) ABAB CDCD EFEF GG

(c) ABBA ABBA CDC DCD

(d) ABAB ABAB CDCD EFEF

10.The crucial part of a short story is

(a) Beginning

(b) Climax

(c) Ending

(d) plot

11. Our plane …….thirty minutes late.

(a)took off

(b) took up

(c) took over

(d) took down

12. The phrasal verb ‘take to’ means

(a) resemble

(b) get addicted

(c) postpone

(d) overcome

13. What does the sign / / represent ?

(a) Phonetic Transcription

(b)Centralization

(c) Voiced bilabial Nasal

(d)Rising falling pitch

14. / t˄ŋ/ is a phonetic transcription of

(a) ton

(b) tone

(c) Tongue

(d) toy

15. Identify the underlined sounds in the following words:

Tomb

(a)| ɔ |

(b) |u:|

(c) | ə |

(d) / æ /

16. The peon respectfully asked if he ______ go there.

(a) may

(b) might (c) can

(d) will

17. Look after your health ...... you should repent later on.

(a) as

(b) because (c) till

(d) lest

18. Modal ‘May’ expresses the notion of

(a) permission

(b) wish

(c) possibility

(d) all

19. A teacher asks the students to assess their classmates during a debate competition in the class. This method of assessment is:

(a) individual assessment

(b) peer assessment

(c) self-assessment

(d) group assessment

20.________ helps in learning the language

(a) Motivation

(b) Grammar

(c) Skill

(d) Teaching

21. The two area of CCE are

(a) scholastic

(b) scholastic and non co-scholastic

(c) scholastic and co-scholastic

(d) situation and functional

22. Which of the following is not true in context of communicative language teaching ?

(a) it is learner centred

(b) The teacher facilitates the communication process between the learner and text

(c) This method focuces on oral/aural work and pronuctiation taught through drill

(d) It emphasizes pair of group work

23. Standardized assessment means ______ assessment.

(a) formative

(b) summative

(c) frequent

(d) alternative

24. In present era English language teaching is facing

(a) over emphasis on grammar

(b) lack of language laboratory

(c) teaching through translation

(d) All of these

25. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation of learner is

(a) periodic assessment of learning

(b) periodic assessment of teaching

(c) continuous tests and assignments

(d) conducting continuous tests

26. Which of the following resources will help to break down communication barriers and enable children to study and learn in both L1 and L2?

(a)Multilingual

(b) Multimedia

(c) More textrual

(d) Communicative

27. In learning a new language multilingualism is

(a) a burden

(b) a methodology

(c) an asset

(d) an interference

28. Which is no longer a position of English in India?

(a) Link language

(b) Associate-official language

(c) Global language

(d) Foreign language

29. Highly reliable test is

(a) objective type

(b) easy type

(c) true and false

(d) None of these

30. To put in nutshell CLT is :

(a) Student oriented approach

(b) Teacher centred approach

(c) Learner centered approach

(d) All the above are correct

(By-Chetan Singh Rajpurohit, Subject Expert)

इस लिंक पर क्लिक कर हमें भेजें आपके सवाल

Answer Key/REET Level 1 and 2 Model Test Paper/English Language 2

1.(b) , 2.(c) , 3.(d) . 4.(a), 5.(c), 6.(d), 7.(a) , 8. (d), 9. (b), 10. (b)

11.(a) ,12.(b) , 13.(a) , 14.(c), 15.(b), 16.(b), 17.(d), 18. (d), 19. (b), 20. (a)

21.(c) , 22.(c) , 23.(b) , 24.(d), 25.(a), 26.(a), 27.(c) , 28. (d) ,29. (a), 30. (c)

