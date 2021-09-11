Hindi News

Test Your Exam Preparation In ENGLISH LANGUAGE 1, Level 1 And Level 2 Exam, Solve Questions ANSWER KEY

REET 2021 मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर: ENGLISH LANGUAGE-1 में परखें अपनी परीक्षा की तैयारी, क्वेश्चन्स सॉल्व करके देखें ANSWER KEY

रीट 2021 परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दैनिक भास्कर रोज़ाना अलग-अलग सब्जेक्ट के मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर की ख़ास सीरीज़ पब्लिश कर रहा है। इस टेस्ट सीरीज के मॉडल पेपर्स को सॉल्व करके स्टूडेंट्स अपनी तैयारियों को और मजबूती दे सकते हैं। हमें लगातार स्टूडेंट्स का अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। हमारी एक्सपर्ट टीम रीट स्टूडेंट्स के लिए चुनिंदा सवाल रोजाना तैयार करवा रही है। जो संबंधित विषय की परीक्षा के लिए काफी उपयोगी हैं। इस सीरीज में आज हम लेवल-1 और 2 दोनों के लिए ENGLISH LANGUAGE-1 का मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर और साथ ही इस पेपर की उत्तर कुंजी यानी ANSWER KEY भी प्रकाशित कर रहे हैं।

REET Level 1 & 2 Model Test Paper English language 1

1. Adjective of the word 'Affection' is..

(a) Affection (b) Affectionate

(c) Affinity (d) Affect

2.Spot the correctly spelt words-

(a) Oportunity (b) Opportunity

(c) Opportuniety (d) Oppourtunity

3. Change the Narration of the following.

Mohan said, “Ah! He is dead.”

(a) Mohan told ah that he is dead

(b) Mohan explained that he was dead.

(c) Mohan exclaimed with sorrow that he was dead.

(d) Mohan surprised that he was dead.

4. Change the voice of the following.

Mohan knows Sohan.

(a) Mohan is known by Sohan.

(b) Mohan is known as Sohan.

(c) Sohan is known to Mohan.

(d) Sohan is being known by Sohan.

5.Which of the following words can have determiner ‘an’ ?

(a) European (b) Heir

(c) love (d) Year

6. He is my respected ……brother.

(a) Older (b) Elder

(c) Younger (d) Youngest

7. The synonym of ‘Valour’ is.

(a) Bravery (b) Cowardice

(c) Enthusiastic (d) Enterprising

8. Give one word for the following expression.

A wise unbroken view.

(a)Picturesque (b) Panorama

(c) Pietism (d) Pierce

9. Select the incorrect Interrogative Sentence.

(a) Who of your brothers lives in America ?

(b) Which of your brothers lives in America ?

(c) What of your brothers lives in America ?

(d) Who of your brother lives in America ?

10. Which of the Underlined parts has the same sound ?

(a) Chip (b) Chapter

(c) Chain (d) Chef

(By- Chetan Singh Rajpurohit, Subject Expert)

Answer Key

(b), 2.(b), 3.(c), 4.(c), 5.(b), 6.(b), 7.(a), 8.(b), 9.(b) ,10.(d)

