Asian Games 2018 LIVE: 14वें दिन भारत को 2 स्वर्ण, बॉक्सिंग में अमित और ब्रिज में टीम ने जीता गोल्ड

गोल्ड जीतने के बाद क्या बोले अमित
I am very happy, my practice paid off. The strategy of my coaches worked. I was under pressure as others Indian boxers got hurt and lost. I lost last time so I was determined to win this time: Amit Paghal on winning gold medal in Men's 49 kg Boxing final at #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/L8Lh8Xj63h— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
पुरुष हॉकी में कांस्य
#AsianGames2018 Indian Men's Hockey team beat Pakistan by 2-1 to win the bronze medal. pic.twitter.com/9NVMN3suNu— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
मधुमिता ने क्या कहा?
Archer Madhumita Kumari who won a silver medal at #AsianGames arrives at Ranchi, says, "My coach helped me immensely. More athletes from Jharkhand are waiting to win medals. I missed gold this time but next time I will surely try to win gold for my country." #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/C8E2X6qS92— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
महिला स्कवैश टीम को सिल्वर
#AsianGames2018 : India's women's squash team wins silver after losing to Hong Kong in the final pic.twitter.com/EFdpIc8SUm— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
हर्षिता तुम पर गर्व है..
Heartiest congratulations for your fabulous achievement at such a young age. CBI family is proud of you:CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma on Harshita Tomer winning a bronze medal in Open Laser Sailing Category at #AsianGames2018 .Harshita Tomer is daughter of CBI Constable Rani Tomar pic.twitter.com/LkiG6nb7bp— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
बॉक्सिंग में भी गोल्ड
#AsianGames2018 : India's Amit Panghal wins gold medal in Men's 49 kg Boxing final. pic.twitter.com/MffzC5w1xx— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
ब्रिज में भारत को गोल्ड
India's Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar win gold in Bridge final event pic.twitter.com/gNbp9fHGM1— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018
गोल्ड जीतने वाले जिंसेन भी खुश
I'm very happy. In 800 m India won gold & silver. I won gold in 1500 m. Overall it's a very good result. I'll prepare for upcoming championships: Jinson Johnson gold medal winner in men's 1500 m & silver medal winner in 800 m after returning to Delhi from Jakarta #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/i8c9jMeoz2— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
मोहम्मद अनस ने क्या कहा?
Proud to have won medal for India. Thanks to those who supported me. My family&coach are the reasons behind my success.Focusing on upcoming championships now: Muhammad Anas, Silver medal winner in men's 400 m&mixed 4x400m relay, after returning from Jakarta #AsianGames2018 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/y8K2rx2Tqz— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
सिल्वर जीतने के बाद सुधा ने क्या कहा?
I'm very happy. I had won gold in 2010 and stood 4th in 2014 so I had aimed at wining gold this time but I won silver. I'm now focusing on the World Championship: Sudha Singh, Silver medal winner in women's 3000 m steeplechase, after returning from Jakarta #AsianGames2018 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZKRBfxfU18— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018