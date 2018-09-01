Trending Tags
Asian Games 2018 LIVE: 14वें दिन भारत को 2 स्वर्ण, बॉक्सिंग में अमित और ब्रिज में टीम ने जीता गोल्ड

पुरुष हॉकी का फाइनल खेलने से चूकी भारतीय टीम कांस्य पदक के लिए होने वाले मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान से भिड़ेगी।

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 01, 2018, 06:27 PM IST
Asiai Khel Live Updates, Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games Day 14 Live
जकार्ता/पालेमबांग. एशियाई खेलों का आज 14वां दिन है। भारत को आज मुक्केबाजी और हॉकी में पदक की उम्मीद है। हॉकी टीम से स्वर्ण की आशा थी लेकिन वो मलेशिया से सेमीफाइनल में हार गई और आज कांस्य के लिए पाकिस्तान से मुकाबला करेगी। भारत के अमित पंघाल 18वें एशियाई खेलों में शनिवार को मुक्केबाजी के 49 किग्रा भार वर्ग के फाइनल में उज्बेकिस्तान के दुस्तोव हसनबॉय के खिलाफ रिंग में उतरेंगे। इस एशियाड में वे भारत के इकलौते मुक्केबाज हैं, जो फाइनल तक पहुंचे। ऐसे में उनकी नजर खिताबी मुकाबला जीतने पर होगी। उधर, पुरुष हॉकी का फाइनल खेलने से चूकी भारतीय टीम कांस्य पदक के लिए होने वाले मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान से भिड़ेगी। DainikBhaskar.com आपको इन खेलों पर LIVE UPDATES दे रहा है।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 01-09-2018 06:27 PM

    गोल्ड जीतने के बाद क्या बोले अमित

    - बॉक्सिंग में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद अमित ने कहा- मैं बहुत खुश हूं। मेरे कोच ने जो रणनीति बनाई थी वो सफल रही। मैं कुछ दबाव में था क्योंकि मेरे साथी घायल हुए थे। पिछली बार मैं हार गया था और इसीलिए ये ठान कर आया था कि गोल्ड जीतकर ही रहूंगा।
  • 01-09-2018 06:22 PM

    पुरुष हॉकी में कांस्य

    - भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हराकर पुरुष हॉकी में कांस्य पदक जीत लिया है।
  • 01-09-2018 06:11 PM

    मधुमिता ने क्या कहा?

    - तीरंदाजी में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली मधुमिता कुमारी ने गृहनगर रांची पहुंचने पर कहा- मेरे कोच ने बहुत मदद की। झारखंड के कई एथलीट्स मेडल जीतने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस बार मैंने गोल्ड मेडल नहीं जीत पाया लेकिन अगली बार निश्चित रूप से अपने देश के लिए यह मेडल जीतना चाहूंगी।
  • 01-09-2018 03:13 PM

    महिला स्कवैश टीम को सिल्वर

    - भारतीय महिला स्कवैश टीम फाइनल में हॉन्गकॉन्ग से हार गई। उसे सिल्वर मेडल मिला।
  • 01-09-2018 01:13 PM

    हर्षिता तुम पर गर्व है..

    - सीबीआई के डायरेक्टर आलोक कुमार ने हर्षिता तोमर को सेलिंग में ब्रॉन्ज जीतने पर बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा- आपको इस उपलब्धि पर सीबीआई परिवार की तरफ से बधाई। बता दें कि हर्षिता की मां रानी तोमर सीबीआई में आरक्षक हैं।
  • 01-09-2018 01:10 PM

    बॉक्सिंग में भी गोल्ड

    - भारत के लिए 14वें दिन दूसरा गोल्ड आया। अमित पांघल ने बॉक्सिंग के 49 किलोग्राम वर्ग में स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया।
  • 01-09-2018 01:07 PM

    ब्रिज में भारत को गोल्ड

    - भारत के प्रणब बर्धन और शिभंत सरकार ने ब्रिज का गोल्ड मेडल जीता।
  • 01-09-2018 11:08 AM

    गोल्ड जीतने वाले जिंसेन भी खुश

    - एशियाई खेलों में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर भारत लौटे एथलीट जिंसेन जॉनसन ने कहा- मैं बहुत खुश हूं। 800 मीटर में हमारे देश गोल्ड और सिल्वर मेडल जीते। मैंने 1500 मीटर में भी गोल्ड जीता। कुल मिलाकर यह बहुत अच्छा परिणाम रहा। जॉनसन ने यह बात दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर न्यूज एजेंसी से कही।
  • 01-09-2018 11:05 AM

    मोहम्मद अनस ने क्या कहा?

    - 400 और 4x400 मीटर रिले में रजत पदक जीतने वाले मोहम्मद अनस ने कहा- देश के लिए मेडल जीतकर गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। जिन लोगों ने सपोर्ट किया, उनका शुक्रिया। मेरी सफलता के पीछे कोच और परिवार का सहयोग है।
  • 01-09-2018 11:02 AM

    सिल्वर जीतने के बाद सुधा ने क्या कहा?

    - तीन हजार मीटर की स्टीपलचेस में रजत पदक जीतने के बाद सुधा सिंह ने कहा- मैं बहुत खुश हूं। मैंने 2010 में गोल्ड जीता। 2014 में चौथे स्थान पर रही। इस बार भी गोल्ड जीतना चाहती थी लेकिन सिल्वर हासिल कर पाई। मैं अब वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप पर फोकस करना चाहती हूं।
