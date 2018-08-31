Trending Tags
आज महिला हॉकी टीम से स्वर्ण की आशा, बॉक्सिंग रिंग में उतरेंगे अमित और विकास

अगर भारतीय टीम यह मैच जीत लेती है तो 36 साल बाद उसे एशियाड के इस खेल में स्वर्ण पदक मिलेगा।

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 01, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
जकार्ता/पालेमबांग. एशियाई खेलों का आज 13वां दिन है और शुक्रवार भारत के लिए कुछ और अच्छी खबरें ला सकता है। पुरुष हॉकी में भारत सेमीफाइनल में मलेशिया से हार गया था लेकिन हमारी महिला हॉकी टीम आज फाइनल में जापान से भिड़ेगी। देश इस मुकाबले में गोल्ड की उम्मीद कर रहा है। अगर भारतीय टीम यह मैच जीत लेती है तो 36 साल बाद उसे एशियाड के इस खेल में स्वर्ण पदक मिलेगा। इससे पहले भारत ने 1982 दिल्ली एशियाड में स्वर्ण जीता था। आज 11 खेलों के लिए 30 गोल्ड मेडल दांव पर होंगे। इनमें फुटबॉल, हैंडबॉल, हॉकी, मॉडर्न पेंटाथलॉन, ट्रायथलॉन के 1-1, डाइविंग, रोलर स्केट और सैम्बो के 2-2, साइक्लिंग के 4 और सेलिंग के 10 स्वर्ण पदक शामिल हैं। DainikBhaskar.com आपको इन खेलों पर LIVE UPDATES दे रहा है।
Breaking News Live Update

  • 31-08-2018 05:13 PM

    फाइनल में अमित

    - भारत के अमित पांघल पुरुषों के 49 किलोग्राम वर्ग में फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं।
  • 31-08-2018 05:11 PM

    स्कवैश में कांस्य पदक

    - पुरुषों की स्कवैश स्पर्धा में भारतीय टीम को कांस्य पदक मिला है। हान्गकॉन्ग ने सेमीफाइनल में हराया।
  • 31-08-2018 03:53 PM

    भारत को एक और सिल्वर

    - सेलिंग में भारत की वर्षा गौतम और श्वेता ने सिल्वर और हर्षिता तोमर ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता।
  • 31-08-2018 01:37 PM

    स्कवैश में पदक पक्का

    - भारतीय महिला टीम स्कवैश के फाइनल में पहुंच गई है। यानी यहां एक पदक पक्का हो गया है। हमारी टीम ने सेमीफाइनल में मलेशिया को हराया।
  • 31-08-2018 01:37 PM

    हमें सिर्फ स्वर्ण जीतना था

    - महिलाओं की 4 x 400 रिले में स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद टीम की सदस्य पूवम्मा स्वामी ने कहा- हमें सिर्फ स्वर्ण पदक ही जीतना था। सिल्वर और ब्रॉन्ज तो हमारी प्राथमिकता में थे ही नहीं। हमारे लिए गोल्ड ही सबसे ज्यादा कीमती था।
  • 31-08-2018 01:36 PM

    सिल्वर जीतने की खुशी

    - 4X400 मीटर रिले में सिल्वर जीतने के बाद टीम के सदस्य अय्यास्वामी धारुन ने कहा- हम बहुत खुश हैं क्योंकि हम 6 महीने से इस इवेंट के लिए तैयारी कर रहे थे। हमने तीन देशों में ट्रेनिंग की। यह मेडल हमारे अथक परिश्रम का परिणाम है।
