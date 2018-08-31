आज महिला हॉकी टीम से स्वर्ण की आशा, बॉक्सिंग रिंग में उतरेंगे अमित और विकास

फाइनल में अमित
Boxing: India's Amit Panghal enters finals of men's 49 kg category, will fight for gold #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/JOKMqv06G3— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
स्कवैश में कांस्य पदक
India gets bronze after losing to Hong Kong in Squash men's team semi finals #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/BqseyRYVAp— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
भारत को एक और सिल्वर
Sailing: Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar win silver in the 49er FX, Harshita Tomar wins bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/0MvuBGfwyz— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
स्कवैश में पदक पक्का
#AsianGames2018 :Indian Women's Squash team enter finals after beating Malaysia pic.twitter.com/CzxslUrE3J— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2018
हमें सिर्फ स्वर्ण जीतना था
We had to win a gold medal. Silver & bronze medals weren't on our cards. We would have valued them but gold medal was much more precious, and we have done it: India's women's 4 x 400m relay team member, Poovamma Raju Machettira, on the team winning a gold medal at #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/PAtLfhm6am— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018
सिल्वर जीतने की खुशी
For more than 6 months, we were preparing for #AsianGames only. We went for training in three countries. We got a medal for our hard work: India's men's 4X400m Relay team member, Ayyasamy Dharun, on the team winning a silver medal at #AsianGames in Indonesia's Jakarta https://t.co/tJyJ4I3I9n— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018