🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✅

🇪🇸✅

🇮🇹✅@Cristiano is the first player to win the @premierleague, @LaLigaEN & @SerieA after lifting the title with @juventusfcen.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/k8IDbfvBZh