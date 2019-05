A huge well done from Harry. He’s very proud of you @lewishamilton and @mercedesamgf1 !🏆🥇https://giantpledge.com/harrysgiantpledge now lets raise some cash for cancer research! #nevergiveup #keepfighting #letsjustgetitdone

A post shared by Harry Shaw (@harryspledge5) on May 12, 2019 at 8:13am PDT