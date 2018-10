Gold Morning India!! 🥇🇮🇳



Jeremy Lalrinnunga becomes the first ever Gold Medallist for #TeamIndia at the @youtholympics Games #BuenosAires2018 as he successfully lifts a combined weight of 274kgs in his #Weightlifting Men's 62kg Group A event! World, take a bow!#IAmTeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dOCSNeMJdP