प्लेऑफ की पहली टीम:लीग के 49 मैच खत्म; मुंबई प्लेऑफ में क्वालिफाई करने वाली पहली टीम

दुबई28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुंबई टीम पॉइंट टेबल में टॉप पर है। कैप्टन रोहित की गैर मौजूदगी में पिछले कुछ मौचों में किरोन पोलार्ड ने टीम की कप्तानी की है।

आईपीएल-13 में लीग के 49 मैच खत्म होने के बाद मुंबई प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने वाली टीम बन गई है। टूर्नामेंट में हार से शुरुआत करने वाली मुंबई पॉइंट टेबल में 16 अंक के साथ टॉप पर है। लीग के खेले 12 मैचों में से मुंबई ने 8 मैच जीते हैं। 4 हारे हैं। चेन्नई पहले ही प्लेऑफ की दौर से बाहर हो चुकी है। वह पिछले साल की रनरअप रही थी। चेन्नई तीन बार खिताब जीत चुकी है। प्लेऑफ के दौर में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब, दिल्ली कैपिटल्स, केकेआर और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद शामिल हैं। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने अब तक खेले 12 मैचों में 7 मैच जीते हैं। 5 हारे हैं। उसके 14 पॉइंट है। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के भी 14 पाॅइंट है। लीग के खेले 12 मैचों में से 7 जीते हैं, 5 हारे हैं। वहीं किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के 12 पॉइंट हैं। पॉइंट टेबल में वह चौथे स्थान पर है। पंजाब ने लीग में पहले पांच मैचों में लगातार हारने के बाद में लगातार पांच मैच जीतकर प्लेऑफ के लिए आनी दावेदारी बरकरार रखी है।

मुंबई चार बार चैम्पियन

8 सालों में मुंबई ने चार खिताब जीते। मुंबई पहली बार 2013 में आईपीएल विजेता बनी। उसके बाद हर एक सीजन को छोड़कर उसके आईपीएल जीतने का सिलसिला चलता रहा। 2013 के बाद 2015, फिर 2017 और 2019 में मुंबई ने खिताब जीता। 2013 और 2015 में तो मुंबई ने चेन्नई को ही हरा कर खिताब जीता था।

सीजनविनररनरअप
2019मुंबई इंडियंसचेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
2017मुंबई इंडियंसराइजिंग पुणे सुपर जॉइंट्स
2015मुंबई इंडियंसचेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स
2013मुंबई इंडियंसचेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
