प्लेऑफ के लिए समीकरण:49 मैच के बाद 6 टीमें प्लेऑफ की रेस में बरकरार; बेंगलुरु और दिल्ली एक जीत से दूर

11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू 12 पॉइंट के साथ पॉइंट टेबल में दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। उसे प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए एक मैच जीतना है। फाइल फोटो

IPL-13 में गुरुवार तक लीग के 49 मैच खत्म हो चुके हैं। केवल मुंबई ही प्लेऑफ में अपना स्थान में पक्का कर सकी है। अब लीग के सात मैच ही बचे हुए हैं। हालांकि प्ले ऑफ की तीन टीमों के लिए 6 टीमें दिल्ली कैपिटल्स, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु, कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब, राजस्थान रॉयल्स, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की दावेदारी बरकरार है। लेकिन दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और बेंगलुरु एक जीत से दूर हैं। उन्हें लीग के बचे दोनों मैचों में से एक मैच जीतना जरूरी है।

एक मैच जीतकर हो सकती है क्वालिफाई

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स- अभी 14 पाॅइंट है। लीग के अभी दो मैच बचे हैं। एक मैच जीतने के साथ ही प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालिफाई कर जाएगी। दिल्ली का एक मुकाबला शनिवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ है, जबकि दूसरा मैच सोमवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के साथ है। दिल्ली अगर दोनों मैच हार जाती है, तो उसे पंजाब और केकेआर के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा।

प्ले ऑफ में पहुंचने से एक जीत दूर

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु- अभी 14 पॉइंट है। लीग में अभी दो मैच खेलना हैं। बेंगलुरु को शनिवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के साथ खेलना है। अगर जीत जाती है, तो प्ले ऑफ में पहुंच जाएगी। दूसरा मैच सोमवार को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के साथ है। अगर दोनों मैच हार जाती है, तो केकेआर और पंजाब किंग्स इलेवन के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा।

पंजाब को दोनों मैच जीतने होंगे

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब- अभी 12 पॉइंट है। दो मैच बचे हुए हैं। प्ले ऑफ में आसानी से पहुंचने के लिए दोनों मैच जीतने होंगे। एक मैच आज राजस्थान रॉयल्स के साथ है। जबकि दूसरा मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के साथ रविवार को है। हारने पर उसे हैदराबाद और दिल्ली के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा।

एक मैच बाकी, जीतने पर भी राह मुश्किल

कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स- अभी 12 पॉइंट हैं। लीग में उसे केवल एक मैच खेलना है। उसे बेहतर रन रेट से जीतने के साथ ही पंजाब, दिल्ली और हैदराबाद के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा। रविवार को राजस्थान रॉयल्स के साथ खेलना है। राजस्थान को ज्यादा विकेट या करीब 80 से ज्यादा रन से हराना होगा। तभी वह रेस में बरकरार रह सकती है।

दो मैच बाकी,एक हारी तो राह मुश्किल

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद- अभी 10 पॉइंट है। उसे लीग में दो मैच खेलने हैं। प्ले ऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए दोनों जीतने होंगे। साथ ही अन्य टीमों दिल्ली, बेंगलुरु और पंजाब के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा। हैदराबाद को शनिवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के साथ खेलना है, जबकि दूसरा मैच मंगलवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ खेलना है।

दो मैच बाकी जीतने के बाद भी राह कठिन

राजस्थान रॉयल्स- अभी 10 पॉइंट है। लीग के दौ मैच बचे हैं। दोनों मैच जीतने के बाद भी राह मुश्किल है। क्योंकि रन रेट बेहतर नहीं है। पॉइंट बराबर होने पर अन्य टीमें बाजी मार जाएंगी। एक मैच उसे आज पंजाब किंग्स इलेवन से खेलना है। जबकि दूसरा मैच रविवार को कोलकाता के साथ खेलना है।

