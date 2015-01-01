पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL फाइनल आज:मुंबई इंडियंस के पेसर ट्रेंट बोल्ट अब फिट; रोहित बोले- बोल्ट दिल्ली के खिलाफ फाइनल खेलेंगे

दिल्ली के खिलाफ अब तक खेले तीन मैचों में ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने 6 विकेट लिए हैं। जिसमें 5 विकेट उन्होंने पावर प्ले में लिए हैं। (फाइल)

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ क्वालिफायर-1 में चोटिल हुए ट्रेंट बोल्ट फिट हो गए हैं। उन्हें पहले क्वालिफायर मैच के दौरान चोट लग गई थी। जिसकी वजह से वह मुंबई के लिए अपने चार ओवर भी पूरा नहीं कर पाए थे। मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा- बोल्ट फिट हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को वह दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ फाइनल मैच में खेलेंगे। रोहित ने कहा, "ट्रेंट अच्छी स्थिति में दिख रहे हैं। हमारे लिए उनका नेट्स सेशन अच्छा रहा। उम्मीद है कि वह खेलेंगे। हमारे लिए कुछ अहम विकेट निकालेंगे।"
ट्रेंट बोल्ट का रहा है बेहतर प्रदर्शन

मुंबई इंडियंस के पेसर बोल्ट का IPL-13 मे बेहतर प्रदर्शन रहा है। उन्होंने 14 विकेट लिए हैं। दिल्ली के खिलाफ खेले तीन मैचों में 6 विकेट लिए है। इनमें से पांच विकेट पावर प्ले में मिले हैं।

जयंत को मिल सकता है मौका

मुंबई इंडियंस फाइनल में ऑफ स्पिनर जयंत यादव को उतार सकती है। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स में शिखर धवन, ऋषभ पंत और अक्षर पटेल जैसे बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज हैं। रोहित शर्मा ने कहा, "दिल्ली में ज्यादातर बल्लेबाज लेफ्टहैंडर हैं। जयंत उनके खिलाफ खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं। दिल्ली के खिलाफ वह एक मैच में खेले थे और अच्छी बॉलिंग की थी। दिल्ली की टीम के लिए भी खेल चुके हैं, उसे अच्छी तरह समझते हैं। इसलिए हमारे लिए जयंत अच्छा विकल्प हो सकते हैं।"
मुंबई इंडियंस चार बार की चैम्पियन

मुंबई इंडियंस चार बार की चैम्पियन है। लेकिन दिल्ली कैपिटल्स पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची है।

