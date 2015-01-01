पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंबई इंडियंस की जीत:कप्तान रोहित ने कहा-टीम की सफलता में मेरी कप्तानी का बड़ा योगदान; मैं तानाशाह नहीं

दुबई18 मिनट पहले
मुंबई इंडियंस ने रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में पांचवीं बार आईपीएल खिताब जीतने में सफल हुई। मंगलवार को आईपीएल के खेले फाइनल में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराया।

मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को IPL-13 के फाइनल में हराकर पांचवीं बार खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया। मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का मानना है कि उनकी टीम की सफलता कारण उनकी कप्तानी शैली है। वह तानाशाह नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा” मैं छड़ी लेकर किसी के पीछे भागने वाला नहीं हूं। एक ही रास्ता है कि आप उसके आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाएं। और संतुलन बनाए रखें।”

उन्होंने कहा “पहली गेंद से ही हम टूर्नामेंट में बेहतर खेले। उसके बाद हमने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। टीम के बेहतर प्रदर्शन में पर्दे के पीछे रहकर काम करने वाले कोचिंग स्टाफ और सहयोगी स्टाफ का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। हालांकि उन्हें इसका क्रेडिट नहीं मिलता है।” हमने आईपीएल शुरु होने से काफी पहले से ही अपनी कमियों को दूर करने पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। हमारी कोशिश थी कि पिछले सीजन में हमारी जो कमियां थी उसे दूर किया जाए।

सूर्यकुमार के रन आउट पर क्या बोले रोहित

रोहित ने सूर्यकुमार के रन आउट पर कहा” सूर्यकुमार यादव पूरे टूर्नामेंट में बेहतर खेले। वह मुझे रन आउट से बचाने के लिए खुद अपना विकेट गंवा दिए। जबकि मुझे सूर्या के लिए अपना विकेट देना चाहिए था।” कोरोना के कारण यूएई में खेले गए आईपीएल में फैन्स की इंट्री नहीं थी। यह निराशाजनक रहा। हम वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में नहीं खेल पाए। लेकिन उम्मीद है कि अगले साल सबकुछ ठीक रहेगा और हम वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेलने का लुत्फ उठाएंगे।”

क्या बोले श्रेयस अय्यर

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर ने कहा कि फाइनल में जीतना लक्ष्य रहा। लेकिन 12 कोशिशों के बाद हम फाइनल में पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने कहा” आईपीएल एक कठिन लीग है। इसमें खेलना हमेशा बड़ी बात होती है। मैं भाग्यशाली हूं, कि मैं इसका पार्ट हूं। हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर फाइनल में जगह बनाई। फाइनल में पहुंचना आसान नहीं है। मुझे अपने खिलाड़ियों पर गर्व है। हम अगर आईपीएल के फाइनल में जीतते तो बेहतर होता। लेकिन अगली बार ट्रॉफी के लिए फिर से हम प्रयास करेंगे।”

दिल्ली के कप्तान ने कोच की तारीफ की

अय्यर ने कोच रिकी पोंटिंग की तारीफ करते हुए कहा”उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को फ्रीडम दिया। उनका खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित और हौसला अफजाई करने का तरीका काफी बेहतर है। खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए कही गई बातें खिलाड़ियों को बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित करती है।“

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने क्या कहा

मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने कहा”मुझे पता था कि मुझे क्या करना है। मैने शुरुआती विकेट लिए। नई गेंद से स्विंग हो रही थी। मैंने अपना रोल बेहतर तरीके से निभाया।”

ब्रायन लारा ने क्या कहा

मुंबई की जीत के बाद ब्रायन लारा ने कहा “ मुंबई इंडियंस अदभुत टीम है। अगर दुनिया के टॉप टीम में नहीं है,तो टॉप पर पहुंचने के बहुत नजदीक हैं। मेरा मानना है कि दुनिया में मुंबई इंडियंस जैसी कोई फ्रेंचाइजी टीम नहीं है,जिसने इस तरह का खेल दिखाया हो”

उन्होंने आगे कहा”मेरा मानना है कि निरंतरता(एमआई)जारी है। उनके पास खिलाड़ी कुछ समय के लिए रहते हैं। वह कुछ समय बाद बदलाव कर देते हैं। साथ में कुछ खिलाड़ियों को कंटीन्यू भी करते हैं। पांच बार खिताब जीतने के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण भी है।”

हार्दिक ने क्या कहा

मुंबई इंडियंस के ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पंड्या ने आईपीएल में बॉलिंग नहीं कर पाने कहा कि वह इसको लेकर परेशान नहीं है कि वे बॉलिंग नहीं कर पाए।पंड्या ने कहा”मैं इससे परेशान नहीं हूं। बल्कि मैने खेल को इंजॉय किया। मेरे लिए अवसर की बात है। मैं दिन प्रति दिन अपने खेल को सुधारने पर पूरा ध्यान दे रहा हूं। मैं इस साल गेंदबाजी करने में सक्षम नहीं था।”

पंड्या ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम में शामिल किए गए है। पिछले साल पंड्या ने पीठ में दर्द के कारण सर्जरी करवाया था।

