पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान रॉयल्स की जीत:कप्तान स्मिथ बोले- प्लेऑफ में बने रहने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगानी होगी; तेवतिया  ने कहा- मिडिल ऑर्डर मजबूत हुई है

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईपीएल-13 में शुक्रवार को एक मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को हराया। कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ ने 20 गेंद पर 31 रन बनाए।

IPL-13 में शुक्रवार को खेले एक मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को 7 विकेट से हरा दिया। यह राजस्थान की लगातार दूसरी जीत है। इससे पहले राजस्थान ने पिछले साल की विजेता और इस सीजन की पॉइंट टेबल में पहले स्थान पर काबिज मुंबई इंडियंस को भी आठ विकेट से हराया था। राजस्थान को अब लीग का आखिरी मैच कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के साथ खेलना है।

पंजाब की जीत के बाद कप्तान स्मिथ ने कहा- हमें प्लेऑफ में बने रहने के लिए अगले मैच में पूरी ताकत लगानी होगी। ताकि मैच हमारे पक्ष में रहे। हमारे लिए यह सीजन उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा है। हम टूर्नामेंट के दौरान कुछ और मैचों में जीत हासिल करने में सफल होते तो ज्यादा बेहतर रहता। हम पिछले कुछ मैचों से बेहतर खेल रहे हैं।

बल्लेबाजों की तारीफ

उन्होंने कहा- पंजाब के खिलाफ संजू सैमसन का 48 रन पर रन आउट होना निराशाजनक रहा। लेकिन हर घटना को आपको पॉजिटिव लेना चाहिए। पांच दिनों के ब्रेक के बाद मिले मौका का जाेस बटलर ने फायदा उठाते हुए अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की। यह हमारे लिए अच्छा संकेत है। संजू सैमसन ने टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआत में अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की। वह बीच के मैचों में अच्छा नहीं कर पाए। लेकिन टी-20 क्रिकेट में ऐसा होता है। यह प्रक्रिया है, इस पर भरोसा करना चाहिए। बेन स्टोक्स हमारी टीम के स्टार खिलाड़ी है। उन्होंने 50 रन बनाने के साथ ही दो विकेट भी लिए। स्टोक्स के शॉट बेहतर है। वह हर दिशा में शॉट खेलने की क्षमता रखते हैं। वह बॉलिंग भी बेहतर करते हैं। वह दुनिया के बेहतर खिलाड़ी हैं।

स्टोक्स ने क्या कहा-

मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे स्टोक्स ने कहा- मुंबई के खिलाफ जिस तरह की मानसिकता को लेकर खेले थे, उसी मानसिकता के साथ किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ भी मैदान पर उतरे। हम जिस स्थिति में भी हैं, वहां पर हमारे पास खोने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है। छक्के मारना हमेशा बेहतर होता है।

तेवतिया ने कहा- फील्डिंग में हुई है सुधार

राहुल तेवतिया ने कहा -पंजाब किंग्स इलेवन के खिलाफ मैच में करो- मरो जैसी स्थिति थी। इसमें हमें अपना 100 प्रतिशत देना ही था। जिस तरह जोफ्रा ने शुरुआत की। इससे हमें बेहतर करने की ताकत मिली। हमारे बल्लेबाज अब जिम्मेदारी ले रहे हैं। हम लोग पावर प्ले में विकेट खो देते थे। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है। वहीं प्रैक्टिस के दौरान हमने फील्डिंग पर फोकस किया। बेन स्टोक्स ने बेहतर कैच लिए। वह हमारी टीम के बेहतर फील्डर हैं। जहां तक मेरे कैच पकड़ने का है। मैं बाउंड्री पर सही जगह पर खड़ा था। मैने सही समय पर जंप लगाया। हमारी मिडिल ऑर्डर मजबूत हुई है। क्योंकि टॉप ऑर्डर के बल्लेबाज बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। स्टोक्स हमें बेहतर शुरुआत दे रहे हैं। यह चीज हमारे लिए सकारात्मक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें