पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

IPL रिकॉर्ड्स:डेविड वॉर्नर लगातार 6 IPL में 500 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज

दुबई23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वॉर्नर ने IPL में कुल 140 मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें 5235 रन बनाए हैं।- फाइल फोटो

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के लगातार 6 सीजन में 500 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। वह इस सीजन में अब तक 44.08 की औसत से 529 रन बना चुके हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 4 फिफ्टी भी लगाई हैं।

2017 में रहे थे टॉप स्कोरर

वहीं, 2019 के सीजन में वॉर्नर ने 12 मैचों में 692 रन बनाए थे। वह 2018 का IPL नहीं खेल पाए थे, क्योंकि उनपर बॉल टेम्परिंग के आरोप में बैन लगाया गया था। 2017 में वह 14 मैच में 641 रन बनाकर टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। वहीं, 2016 में 17 मैचों में उन्होंने 848 रन बनाए थे।

2015 में जीता था औरेंज कैप

वॉर्नर 2015 के IPL में भी टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। उन्होंने सीजन में 562 रन बनाए थे। जबकि 2014 में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 528 रन बनाए थे। वॉर्नर ने लीग में कुल 140 मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें 5235 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत 43.26 का रहा। IPL में वह सबसे ज्यादा 48 फिफ्टी लगाई है। वहीं, 4 सेंचुरी भी उनके नाम है। 126 रन उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर रहा है।

वॉर्नर लीग में 5235 रन बना चुके हैं

सालमैचरनऔसतफिफ्टीसेंचुरी
20141452848.0060
20151456243.2370
20161784860.5790
20171464158.2741
2018बॉल टेम्परिंग के आरोप में बैन लगाया गया
20191269269.2081
202014529*44.0840

हैदराबाद की टीम इस सीजन में प्लेऑफ में पहुंच चुकी है। जहां शुक्रवार (6 नवंबर) को उसका सामना रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु से होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें