गुरू मंत्र:धोनी ने इस सीजन में दो बार विकेट लेने वाले केकेआर के युवा स्पिनर वरुण चक्रवर्ती को दिए टिप्स

दुबई27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
IPL-13 में गुरुवार को खेले एक मैच में चेन्नई के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को 1 एक रन पर केकेआर के युवा स्पिनर वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने आउट किया। इससे पहले के मैच में भी उन्होंने ही धोनी को आउट किया था।

युवा खिलाड़ियों के लिए इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी हमेशा आदर्श रहे हैं। IPL-13 में जब भी युवा खिलाड़ियों को मौका मिलता है, वह धोनी से टिप्स लेने में पीछे नहीं रहते हैं। वहीं धोनी भी अपने टीम के युवा खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के साथ ही विपक्षी टीम के युवा खिलाड़ियों को भी हमेशा प्रोत्साहित करते हैं और उन्हें टिप्स देने से पीछे नहीं हटते हैं। गुरुवार को चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स और कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के बीच मैच हुआ। इस मैच में धोनी की टीम ने कोलकाता को 6 विकेट से हराया।

पहली बार बोल्ड कर फोटो खिंचवाए, इस बार धोनी से टिप्स लिए

धोनी को केकेआर के युवा स्पिनर वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने 1 रन पर बोल्ड कर दिया। इससे पहले भी केकेआर के साथ हुए मैच में धोनी को वरुण ने ही 11 रन पर आउट किया था। पहली बार जब वरुण ने धोनी को आउट किया था, तब वह मैच के बाद धोनी के पास पहुंचकर उनके साथ फोटो खिंचवाया। इस बार आउट करने के बाद वरुण ने धोनी से सफलता के लिए टिप्स लिए। धोनी भी उनके हर सवाल के जवाब दिए। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने इसका वीडियो जारी किया है।

इस सीजन में चक्रवर्ती 12 मैचों में 15 विकेट लिए

चक्रवर्ती ने पिछले हफ्ते दिल्ली के खिलाफ मैच में 20 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए थे। वरुण को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर तीन टी-20 सीरीज के लिए टीम में शामिल किया गया है। वरुण ने इस सीजन के 12 मैचों में 15 विकेट लिए हैं। वहीं पिछले साल केवल 1 मैच में 1 विकेट लिए थे। उन्होंने 2018 में विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के 9 मैचों में 22 विकेट लिए थे।

ऋतुराज बोले- धोनी से विपरीत परिस्थितियों में मुस्कराना सीखा

ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने गुरुवार रात को केकेआर के खिालफ मैच में अंबाती रायडू के साथ मिलकर दूसरे विकेट लिए 68 रन की साझेदारी की। गायकवाड़ ने 53 गेंद पर 72 रन बनाए थे। उन्होंने लगातार इस सीजन में दूसरा अर्धशतक लगाया। वे टूर्नामेंट शुरू होने से पहले कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना से निपटना कठिन था। लेकिन अनुभव ने उन्हें काफी मजबूत बनाया। वहीं पहले तीन मैचों की असफलता ने भी उनके आत्मविश्वास को डिगा नहीं सकी। उन्होंने कहा, “कोविड ने मुझे टफ बनाया। वहीं हमारे कप्तान ने हमेशा यही कहा कि कितनी भी बड़ी समस्या से आप क्यों न जूझ रहे हों, लेकिन चेहरे पर हमेशा मुस्कान रहना चाहिए। यही मैं करने की कोशिश करता रहा, हालांकि यह कठिन था। इसी वजह से मैं वर्तमान में अपने को बनाए रखने में सफल हुआ। वहीं मैं भविष्य को लेकर ज्यादा नहीं सोचता और न ही पिछली चीजों पर ही अटका हुआ हूं। मुझे विश्वास था कि मैं कठिन परिस्थितियों को निकल जाऊंगा। यह परिस्थिति कुछ समय के लिए ही है। मैं लगातार फिफ्टी बनाने से खुश हूं।

आईपीएल में अंतिम गेंदों में मैच जीतने पर चेन्नई टॉप पर

गुरुवार रात को केकेआर के खिलाफ जीत के लिए अंतिम ओवर के दो गेंदों पर 7 रन चाहिए थे। रविंद्र जेडजा ने लगातार दो छक्के मारकर टीम को जीत दिलाई। चेन्नई ने आईपीएल में अंतिम गेंदों पर रन बनाकर 6 बार मैच जीते हैं। जबकि मुंबई इंडियंस ने 5, राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने 4 और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने 3 बार अंतिम गेंदों पर रन बनाकर मैच जीते हैं।

