कोहली की कप्तानी पर सवाल:गंभीर ने कहा- विराट को हार जिम्मेदारी लेनी चाहिए, RCB को नए कैप्टन की जरूरत

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
गंभीर ने कहा कि RCB इस सीजन में ट्रॉफी डिजर्व नहीं करती थी। - फाइल फोटो

पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने कहा है कि रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को नए कप्तान की जरूरत है। शुक्रवार को बेंगलुरु के IPL से बाहर होने के बाद उन्होंने ईएसपीएन क्रिकइन्फो से कहा, 'बिना ट्रॉफी के 8 साल बेहद लंबा वक्त होता है। कप्तान को अपने टीम के लिए जवाबदेह होना चाहिए। मुझे लगता है कि कोहली को हार की जिम्मेदारी लेनी चाहिए। साथ ही RCB को भी कोहली के ऑप्शन की तलाश करनी चाहिए।'

कोहली को टीम मैनेजमेंट से बात करनी चाहिए

गंभीर ने कहा कि कोई भी ऐसा कप्तान नहीं है जो इतने लंबे वक्त तक खेला हो, लेकिन ट्रॉफी नहीं जीती हो। साथ ही टीम ने भी उसे बार-बार मौके दिए हों। उन्होंने कहा, 'जिम्मेदारी लेना सबसे बड़ी बात होती है। मेरी कोहली से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं है, लेकिन उन्हें अब टीम मैनेजमेंट से बात करनी चाहिए।'

धोनी-रोहित ने अपनी-अपनी टीमों को जिताया

गंभीर ने कहा, 'रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने 2 सालों तक किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की कप्तानी की। लेकिन वह टीम के लिए डिलीवर नहीं कर पाए और टीम ने उन्हें हटा दिया। हम धोनी की बात करते हैं, हम रोहित की बात करते हैं। इन दोनों ने अपनी-अपनी टीमों को कई बार IPL खिताब जिताए हैं, तभी वे इतने लंबे समय तक अपनी-अपनी टीमों के कप्तान रहे। अगर वह अपनी टीम के लिए डिलीवर नहीं करते, तो उन्हें भी इतनी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी नहीं दी गई होती।'

कप्तान की आलोचना होनी चाहिए

गंभीर ने कहा, 'अगर कप्तान को टीम के जीतने पर क्रेडिट दिया जाता है, तो आलोचना भी आपकी ही होनी चाहिए। मुझे नहीं लगता कि RCB इस सीजन में ट्रॉफी डिजर्व करती थी। पिछले 5 मैचों में टीम ने बेहद खराब प्रदर्शन किया। मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ सुपर ओवर में भी नवदीप सैनी की बेहतरीन बॉलिंग की वजह से जीते। वहीं, एबी डिविलियर्स की वजह से वे 2 से 3 मैच जीते।'

फ्रेंचाइजी मालिकों को भी करना चाहिए विचार

गंभीर ने कोहली को ओपनिंग के लिए भेजे जाने की भी आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा, 'अगर कोहली को ओपनिंग ही करनी थी, तो ये काम उन्हें टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत से ही करनी चाहिए थी। इसके आधार पर वह टीम बनाते और मिडिल ऑर्डर बैट्समैन चुनते। फ्रेंचाइजी के मालिकों की कुछ जिम्मेदारी होनी चाहिए। मुझे नहीं लगता कोहली जिम्मेदारी लेंगे और कहेंगे कि उन्हें कप्तानी छोड़नी है। मुझे लगता है कि फ्रेंचाइजी मालिकों को इसपर सोचना चाहिए।'

हैदराबाद ने बेंगलुरु को 6 विकेट से हराया

बता दें कि बेंगलुरु का सीजन में सफर शुक्रवार को खत्म हो गया। उन्हें सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने एलिमिनेटर में 6 विकेट से हराया। बेंगलुरु की टीम कभी भी IPL ट्रॉफी नहीं जीत पाई है। टीम ने 2009 में अनिल कुंबले और 2011 में डेनियल विटोरी की कप्तानी में फाइनल खेला था। 2016 में विराट की कप्तानी में भी टीम फाइनल में पहुंची। हर बार बेंगलुरु को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। 2016 में तो फाइनल में बेंगलुरु को हैदराबाद ने ही हराया था।

