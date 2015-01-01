पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फोटोज में IPL का रोमांच:अंबानी, जिंदल फैमिली और मोहनलाल फाइनल देखने पहुंचे; जयंत यादव मुंबई के ट्रम्प कार्ड रहे

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
IPL के 13वें सीजन के आखिरी दिन फाइनल मुकाबले को देखने के लिए साउथ के सुपर स्टार मोहनलाल समेत अंबानी, जिंदल फैमिली भी पहुंची। फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। कप्तान के तौर पर रोहित शर्मा ने 5वीं और एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर उन्होंने छठवीं बार IPL ट्रॉफी उठाई। मुंबई के अलावा रोहित 2009 की विजेता डेक्कन चार्जर्स टीम का हिस्सा थे।

मैच में दिल्ली लेफ्ट हैंड बैट्समैन के लिए रोहित ने जयंत यादव को टीम में शामिल किया। जयंत ने मौके का पूरा फायदा उठाया और इन-फॉर्म बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन को पवेलियन का रास्ता दिखाया। धवन के सस्ते में आउट होने की वजह से दिल्ली बड़ा स्कोर नहीं बना पाई और मुंबई ने आसानी से मैच जीत लिया।

IPL फाइनल में इसी सिक्के से टॉस हुआ, जिसे दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर ने जीता।
आतिशबाजी के बीच दिल्ली के बल्लेबाज मैदान पर उतरे।
ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने खिताबी मुकाबले में 3 विकेट लिए। उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच और पावर प्लेयर ऑफ द सीजन से नवाजा गया।
मुंबई के जयंत यादव ने अपने कप्तान के फैसले को सही साबित किया और शिखर धवन को अपने ही ओवर में आउट किया।
अय्यर ने ऋषभ पंत के साथ चौथे विकेट के लिए 96 रन की पार्टनरशिप कर अपनी टीम को संभाला।
दिल्ली के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर ने मौजूदा सीजन में 519 रन बनाए। ऐसा करने वाले वे सीजन के तीसरे कप्तान हैं। उनके अलावा लोकेश राहुल और डेविड वॉर्नर ने 500+ रन बनाए हैं।
ऋषभ पंत का बल्ला सीजन में पहली बार चला। उन्होंने सीजन में अपनी पहली फिफ्टी लगाई।
नाथन कुल्टर-नाइल ने पंत को आउट कर डेथ ओवर में दिल्ली के बल्लेबाजों को ज्यादा रन बनाने से रोक दिया।
रोहित शर्मा का यह लीग में 200वां मैच था। रोहित ने लीग के अपने 50वें, 100वें और 150वें मैच में भी अर्धशतक लगाया था। रोहित फाइनल में दो 50+ स्कोर बनाने वाले पहले कप्तान भी हैं।
सूर्यकुमार के रनआउट के बाद रोहित निराश नजर आए।
ईशान किशन ने रोहित के साथ तीसरे विकेट के लिए 47 रन की अहम पार्टनरशिप की।
साउथ के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल मैच देखने पहुंचे।
पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन भी फाइनल देखने पहुंचे।
चोटिल अमित मिश्रा अपनी टीम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को सपोर्ट करते दिखे।
दिल्ली टीम के ओनर पार्थ जिंदल और पत्नी अनुश्री अपनी टीम का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए।
रोहित ने 10वां टी-20 टाइटल जीता। बतौर भारतीय सबसे ज्यादा। वे भारत, द.अफ्रीका और यूएई में खिताब जीतने वाले पहले कप्तान हैं। पोलार्ड ने ओवरऑल टी-20 का 15वां खिताब जीता।
मुंबई ने लगातार दूसरी बार एक टीम को 4 बार हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। इससे पहले मुंबई ने 2019 में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स को सीजन में 4 मैच हराकर खिताब जीता था।
