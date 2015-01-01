पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Ipl 2020
  • IPL 2020 FINAL LIVE Score: Trailblazers (TRA) Vs Supernovas (SUP) | TRA Vs SUP, Women's T20 Challenge IPL 2020 Live Score And Latest Cricket News Update

वुमन्स IPL का फाइनल थोड़ी देर में:हरमनप्रीत की टीम के पास लगातार तीसरा खिताब जीतने का मौका, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में मंधाना पर जिम्मेदारी

शारजाह30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले मुकाबले में टॉस के दौरान सुपरनोवाज की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर और ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना। (फाइल फोटो)

वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानी महिलाओं के IPL में फाइनल हरमनप्रीत कौर की सुपरनोवाज और स्मृति मंधाना की ट्रेलब्लेजर्स के बीच शारजाह में थोड़ी देर में शारजाह में खेला जाएगा। सुपरनोवाज के पास इस मैच को जीतकर लगातार तीसरा खिताब जीतने का मौका होगा। वहीं, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स 2018 में सुपरनोवाज से मिली हार का हिसाब चुकता करना चाहेगी।

सुपरनोवाज का पलड़ा भारी
सीजन के तीसरे मुकाबले में सुपरनोवाज और ट्रेलब्लेजर्स आमने-सामने हुईं थीं। रोमांचक मुकाबले में हरमनप्रीत की टीम ने मंधाना की टीम को 2 रन से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। सुपरनोवाज की इस जीत के साथ मिताली राज की वेलोसिटी को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर होना पड़ा था।

सुपरनोवाज ने अब तक टूर्नामेंट में कुल 6 मुकाबले खेले हैं, जिनमें से उसने 2 फाइनल समेत 4 मैच जीते और 2 हारे हैं। वहीं, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने अब तक कुल 5 मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें उसने 2 जीते और 3 हारे हैं।

सुपरनोवाज के बल्लेबाज फॉर्म में
सुपरनोवाज की बल्लेबाजी फॉर्म में है। पिछले मुकाबले में उनकी ओपनर चमारी अटापट्‌टू ने शानदार फिफ्टी लगाते हुए 67 रन की पारी खेली थी। प्रिया पुनिया ने अहम 30 रन बनाए थे। वहीं, कप्तान हरमनप्रीत ने 31 रन बनाए थे।

राधा-सैल्मन पर बॉलिंग का जिम्मा
सुपरनोवाज के लिए राधा यादव और शकिरा सैल्मन पर गेंदबाजी का जिम्मा रहेगा। राधा और सैल्मन ने पिछले मुकाबले में 2-2 विकेट लिए थे। वहीं, अनुजा पाटिल को भी एक सफलता मिली थी।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में मंधाना पर दारोमदार
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में बल्लेबाजी की कमान कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना के कंधों पर होगी। सुपरनोवाज के खिलाफ पिछले मुकाबले में मंधाना ने 33 रन अहम पारी खेली थी। वहीं, दीप्ति शर्मा ने 43 रन बनाए थे।

एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन शानदार फॉर्म में
गेंदबाजी में सोफी एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन गोस्वामी पर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। एक्लेस्टोन ने टूर्नामेंट में 2 मैच में 4 विकेट लिए हैं। वहीं, झूलन ने टूर्नामेंट में खेले 2 मुकाबलों में 3 विकेट लिए हैं। इसके अलावा राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ ने 2 और दीप्ति शर्मा ने एक विकेट लिया है।

पिच रिपोर्ट
शारजाह में पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। यहां स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। IPL 2020 से पहले यहां हुए पिछले 13 टी-20 में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 69% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 13
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 9
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 4
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 149
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 131

दोनों खिताब सुपरनोवाज ने जीते
हरमनप्रीत की टीम सुपरनेवाज ने पिछले दोनों सीजन (2018, 2019) अपने नाम किए थे। पिछले सीजन में हरमन खुद टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाजों में शामिल थीं। तीन मैचों में उनके बल्ले से दो अर्धशतक निकले थे। वहीं, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स को 2018 में हुए एकमात्र मैच में सुपरनोवा ने 3 विकेट से हराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें