IPL के चैम्पियन ईशान:नए सिक्सर किंग बने बिहार के ईशान किशन, युवराज ने कहा- ये है आने वाले समय का बड़ा प्लेयर

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
ईशान किशन एमएस धोनी और एडम गिलक्रिस्ट को अपना आदर्श मानते हैं।

मुंबई इंडियंस ने लगातार दूसरी बार IPL ट्रॉफी जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। टीम के लिए 22 साल के ईशान किशन सबसे ज्यादा 516 रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बने। उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट में 30 छक्के लगाए, जो कि इस सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा हैं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने ईशान को वेरी स्पेशल प्लेयर इन मेकिंग यानी आने वाले समय का बड़ा खिलाड़ी बताया है।

ईशान का जन्म 18 जुलाई, 1998 को बिहार की राजधानी पटना में हुआ था। बाएं हाथ का यह विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज झारखंड की ओर से फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेलता है।

युवराज सिंह ने ईशान को आने वाले समय का बड़ा प्लेयर बताया है।
ईशान वेरी स्पेशल प्लेयर इन मेकिंग

युवराज ने ट्वीट कर मुंबई इंडियंस को 5वें खिताब के लिए बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुंबई अभी तक IPL की बेस्ट टीम है। रोहित शर्मा ने फाइनल में कप्तानी पारी खेली। दिल्ली ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में शानदार खेल दिखाया। ईशान आने वाले समय के स्टार बल्लेबाज हैं।'

ईशान ने सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 30 छक्के लगाए। इसके बाद संजू सैमसन (26 छक्के) और हार्दिक पंड्या (25 छक्के) का नंबर रहा।
सीजन में ईशान का बल्लेबाजी औसत 57.33 का रहा

ईशान ने इस सीजन में 14 मैचों में 57.33 की औसत और 145.76 की औसत से 516 रन बनाए। 99 रन उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर रहा, जो कि उन्होंने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के खिलाफ बनाए थे। वह टॉप-5 टॉप स्कोरर की लिस्ट में पांचवें नंबर पर रहे। सीजन में उन्होंने सबसे ज्यादा 30 छक्के लगाए। इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स के संजू सैमसन (26 छक्के) और तीसरे पर मुंबई के ही हार्दिक पंड्या (25 छक्के) रहे। इस सीजन में ईशान की बल्लेबाजी औसत मुंबई के बाकी बल्लेबाजों की तुलना में सबसे ज्यादा रही।

ईशान ने इस सीजन में 4 फिफ्टी लगाई।
ईशान ने IPL में कुल 7 फिफ्टी लगाई हैं

ईशान ने IPL में कुल 7 फिफ्टी लगाई हैं। जिसमें से 4 फिफ्टी उन्होंने इस सीजन में लगाई है। दो फिफ्टी 2018 और 1 फिफ्टी 2017 में लगाई थी। ईशान ने अब तक IPL में कुल 51 मैच खेले हैं। जिसमें उन्होंने 28.83 की औसत और 136.83 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 1,211 रन बनाए हैं।

ईशान का जन्म बिहार की राजधानी पटना में हुआ था। वह झारखंड की ओर से फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेलते हैं।
ईशान धोनी-गिलक्रिस्ट को मानते हैं अपना आदर्श

ईशान के पिता प्रणव कुमार पांडे बिल्डर हैं। ईशान के भाई राज किशन ने बचपन से उन्हें क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के बीच रजिस्ट्रेशन विवाद की वजह से उन्होंने पड़ोसी राज्य झारखंड की ओर से खेलना शुरू किया। भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज एडम गिलक्रिस्ट ईशान के पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी हैं।

झारखंड की टीम से फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेलते हैं ईशान

ईशान ने अपने फर्स्ट क्लास करियर में कुल 44 मैच खेले हैं। जिसमें उन्होंने 37.53 की औसत से 2,665 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 5 सेंचुरी और 15 फिफ्टी लगाई है। उन्होंने अपना फर्स्ट क्लास डेब्यू झारखंड की टीम से असम के खिलाफ 14 दिसंबर 2014 में किया था।

ईशान इंडिया-A से भी खेल चुके हैं।
72 लिस्ट-ए मैच खेल चुके हैं ईशान

इसके अलावा उन्होंने 72 लिस्ट-ए मैच भी खेले हैं। जिसकी 69 पारियों में उन्होंने 36.46 की औसत से 2,334 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने लिस्ट-ए डेब्यू 7 मार्च, 2014 में झारखंड की टीम से ओडिशा के खिलाफ किया था। उन्होंने अपने टी-20 करियर में कुल 90 मैच खेले हैं और 28.58 की औसत और 134.01 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 2,230 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने अपने टी-20 करियर का पहला मैच त्रिपुरा के खिलाफ 2 अप्रैल, 2014 में खेला था।

