IPL फाइनल से पहले बयान:मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित ने कहा -हमारा मनोबल ऊपर; दिल्ली के कोच पोटिंग बोले- दिल्ली को हल्के में न लें

दुबई22 मिनट पहले
मंबई इंडियंस चार बार की चैम्पियन है। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का मानना है कि फाइनल में उसे मानसिक रूप बढ़त प्राप्त है।

IPL-13 का फाइनल आज मुंबई इंडियंस और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के बीच खेला जाना है । लेकिन मैच से पहले दोनों टीमों ने एक-दूसरे पर प्रेशर बनाने की कोशिश की है। मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा है कि मुंबई चार बार की चैम्पियन है और टीम को मानसिक बढ़त हासिल है। वहीं पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के चीफ कोच रिकी पोटिंग ने मुंबई इंडियंस को चेताया है कि फाइनल में दिल्ली को हल्के में लेने की भूल न करें। क्योंकि दिल्ली का सर्वश्रेष्ठ आना अभी बाकी है।

रोहित शर्मा ने कहा-”दिल्ली के खिलाफ हमें साइकोलाॅजिकल एडवांटेज है। लेकिन हम बीती चीजों के बारे में ज्यादा नहीं सोच रहे हैं।’

पोटिंग ने क्या कहा

वहीं दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कोच रिकी पोटिंग ने कहा” यह सीजन हमारे लिए बेहतर रहा है। हम खुश है। हम लोग खिताब जीतेंगे। अभी हमें अपना बेस्ट देना बाकी है। हमने सीजन की शुरुआत अच्छी की, लेकिन बीच में हमारे फेवर में नहीं रहा। लेकिन बाद में टीम ने बेहतर खेलकर सब मैनेज कर लिया। हमने आखिरी के तीन मैचों में से दौ मैचों में काफी अच्छा खेला। मुझे उम्मीद है कि फाइनल में भी टीम अपना बेस्ट देगी। हार हमारे लिए ज्यादा मायने नहीं है। क्योंकि दो टीमों में से एक जीतेगी और एक हारेगी। फाइनल में हमारा पहुंचना मुश्किल दिख रहा था। लेकिन हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतर खेलकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।”

मुंबई ने दिल्ली के खिलाफ तीनों मैच जीते

इस सीजन में मुंबई इंडियंस और दिल्ली के बीच तीन मैच हुए हैं। तीनों मैच में जीत मिली है। पहले लेग में मुंबई ने दिल्ली को 5 विकेट से हरया। उसके बाद दूसरे लेग में 9 विकेट से हराया और पहले क्वालिफायर में 57 रन से हराया।

