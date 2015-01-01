पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिमांड:सहवाग और गौतम गंभीर की मांग- वनडे और टी-20 में टीम इंडिया की कमान रोहित को सौंपी जाए

दुबई2 मिनट पहले
रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में मुंबई इंडियंस ने IPL में पांचवीं बार खिताब जीता है। वह छठी बार आईपीएल जीतने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। साल 2009 में आईपीएल जीतने वाली डेक्कन चार्जर्स टीम के खिलाड़ी थे।

रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में मुंबई इंडियंस ने आईपीएल सीजन 13 में खिताबी जीत दर्ज की। रोहित की कप्तानी में मुंबई ने पांचवी बार यह लीग जीती। गौतम गंभीर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग जैसे पूर्व क्रिकेटर उन्हें शॉर्टर फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी सौंपने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

रोहित की कप्तानी में मुंबई ने 2013, 2015, 2017 और 2019 में खिताब जीते थे। रोहित 6 बार आईपीएल खिताब जीतने वाले खिलाड़ी भी हैं। 2009 में खिताब जीतने वाली डेक्कन चार्जर्स (अब आईपीएल में नहीं खेलती है) के भी खिलाड़ी रहे हैं।

पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर का मानना है कि रोहित को व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट में कप्तान नहीं बनाया जाता, तो इससे रोहित का नहीं बल्कि टीम इंडिया का नुकसान है। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी रोहित की तारीफ की है। इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा- रोहित को शॉर्ट फॉर्मेट का कप्तान बनाया जाना चहिए।

गंभीर ने क्या कहा?

गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकइंफो से बातचीत मे कहा, “अगर रोहित शर्मा को टीम इंडिया का कप्तान नहीं बनाया जाता है, तो यह रोहित का नहीं बल्कि टीम इंडिया का नुकसान है। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं की एक कप्तान उतना ही अच्छा होता है, जितनी उसकी टीम। लेकिन एक बेहतर कप्तान के लिए क्या पैमाना है। रोहित की कप्तानी में पांच बार मुंबई ने खिताब जीते हैं।”

उन्होंने कहा, “हम सभी कहते हैं कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इंडिया के सबसे सफल कप्तान हैं क्यों? क्योंकि उन्होंने टीम इंडिया ने उनकी कप्तानी में दो वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के साथ ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने उनकी कप्तानी में तीन खिताब जीते हैं। रोहित की कप्तानी में मुंबई ने पांच बार खिताब जीता है। वह टूर्नामेंट के सफल कप्तान हैं। अगर आगे जाकर रोहित को वनडे और टी-20 का कप्तान बनाया जाना चाहिए। इससे ज्यादा वह नहीं कर सकते।”

गंभीर ने कहा- कोहली की कप्तानी खराब नहीं

गंभीर ने आगे कहा “इसके यह मायने नहीं निकाला जाना चाहिए कि कोहली की कप्तानी खराब है। लेकिन यह केवल ऑब्जरवेशन है। दोनों ने 2013 में एक साथ फ्रेंचाइजी की कप्तानी संभाली थी। कोहली ने सीजन के बीच में डेनियल विटोरी से कप्तानी संभाली। जबकि रिकी पोंटिंग के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद रोहित ने मुंबई इंडियंस की कप्तानी संभाली थी। कोहली को टेस्ट की कप्तानी संभालनी चाहिए, जबकि रोहित को वनडे और टी-20 की कप्तानी संभालनी चाहिए। इस तरह से कप्तानी के विभाजन पर टीम इंडिया को काम करना चाहिए। दोनों में से कोई भी खराब नहीं है। रोहित ने दिखाया है, की छोटे फॉर्मेट में उनकी कप्तानी विराट से किस तरह से अलग है। एक ने जहां अपनी कप्तानी में अपनी टीम को पांच बार खिताब दिलाने में सफल हुए। जबकि दूसरा ऐसा करने में सफल नहीं हो पाए। मैं ये नहीं कह रहा हूं कि विराट खराब कप्तान हैं। लेकिन दोनों ने आईपीएल में एक ही समय में कप्तानी संभाली। रोहित लीडर बनकर उभरे हैं।”

सहवाग ने क्या कहा

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने पांच बार खिताब जीतने पर मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित को बधाई दी। उन्होंने रोहित की कप्तानी की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा रोहित शर्मा शाॅर्ट फॉर्मेट के बेस्ट कप्तान हैं। सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, “अब तो आदत सी है है, सबको धोने की। टी-20 की दुनिया की बेस्ट टीम और बेस्ट कप्तान। आप जीत के हकदार थे। मुंबई इंडियंस जीत की हकदार थी। हमने सभी चैलेंज का सामना कर टूर्नामेंट का बेहतर आयोजन किया।

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉगन ने क्या कहा

इंग्लैंड टीम के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा कि रोहित को छोटे फॉर्मेट का कप्तान बनाना चाहिए उन्हें टी-20 का कप्तान बनाकर कोहली का भार कम करना चाहिए, ताकि वे वनडे और टेस्ट की कप्तानी को बेहतर तरीके से जारी रख सकें। बिना किसी सवाल के रोहित को टी-20 का कप्तान बनाना चाहिए। वह बेहतर मैनेजर और टीम लीडर हैं। उन्हें पता है कि टी-20 गेम्स में क्या करना चाहिए। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया विराट को आराम करना चाहिए और खिलाड़ी के तौर पर खेलना चाहिए। दुनिया के अन्य टीमों को भी ऐसा करना चाहिए।

