फोटोज में वुमन्स IPL का रोमांच:मंधाना और सलमा ने सुपरनोवाज को पहली बार खिताब जिताया; राधा ने मैच में 5 विकेट लिए

शारजाह32 मिनट पहले
स्मृति मंधाना की ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने पहली बार वुमन्स टी-20 चैम्पियनशिप पर कब्जा किया। मंधाना की टीम ने 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट पर 118 रन बनाए। मंधाना ने टीम के स्कोर का 50% से ज्यादा स्कोर किया। उन्होंने 49 बॉल पर 68 रन बनाए। वहीं, सलमा खातून ने 3 विकेट लेकर सुपरनोवाज को 102 रन पर ही रोक दिया।

सुपरनोवाज के लिए राधा यादव ने 5 विकेट लिए। वह टूर्नामेंट में 5 विकेट लेने वाली पहली खिलाड़ी बनीं।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स के लिए कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना और डिंड्रा डॉटिन ओपनिंग करने उतरीं।
सुपरनोवाज की टीम कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर के नेतृत्व में मैदान पर उतरती हुई।
मंधाना और डॉटिन ने पहले विकेट के लिए 71 रन जोड़े। डॉटिन 20 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं।
मंधाना को सुपरनोवाज की विकेटकीपर तानिया भाटिया ने श्रीवर्धने की बॉल पर स्टंप किया। उन्होंने 49 बॉल पर 68 रन बनाए।
झूलन गोस्वामी को भी तानिया भाटिया ने राधा यादव की बॉल पर स्टंप किया। झूलन 1 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं।
सुपरनोवाज की स्पिनर राधा यादव ने 5 विकेट लिए। वह ऐसा करने वाली वुमन्स IPL की पहली गेंदबाज हैं।
सुपरनोवाज के लिए जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स और चमारी अटापट्टू ओपनिंग के लिए उतरीं। अटापट्‌टू (6 रन) को सोफी एक्लेस्टोन ने आउट किया। जेमिमा 13 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं।
कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर ने सुपरनोवाज की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा 30 रन बनाया। उन्हें सलमा खातून ने बोल्ड किया।
फील्डिंग के दौरान ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना।
सलमा खातून ने 3 विकेट लिए।
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की नाथाकन चानथाम ने अपने बेहतरीन डाइव से सबका दिल जीत लिया। उन्होंने अपनी टीम के लिए 2 रन बचाए।
दिप्ती शर्मा ने 2 विकेट लिए और सुपरनोवाज को टारगेट चेज नहीं करने दिया।
पहली बार वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज जीतने के बाद ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की टीम।
BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली और सचिव जय शाह ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना को वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज की ट्रॉफी देते हुए।
वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली राज भी यह मैच देखने पहुंची थीं।
मैच के दौरान सौरव गांगुली और IPL गवर्निंग काउंसिल के चेयरमैन बृजेश पटेल।
