फोटोज में IPL का रोमांच:गेल 99 रन पर हुए क्लीन बोल्ड, गुस्से में फेंका बल्ला, 5 मैच के बाद मायूस दिखीं प्रिटी जिंटा

4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्रिस गेल ने 63 बॉल पर 99 रन की पारी खेली। उन्हें जोफ्रा आर्चर ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया।

IPL के 13वें सीजन का 50वां मैच राजस्थान रॉयल्स और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के बीच रोमांचक रहा। मैच में क्रिस गेल 63 बॉल पर 99 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे, तभी जोफ्रा आर्चर ने क्लीन बोल्ड कर दिया। गेल IPL में अपने 7वें शतक से चूक गए। गुस्से में गेल ने बल्ला भी फेंक दिया। हालांकि, नॉन स्ट्राइक पर खड़े ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने बल्ला उठाकर गेल को दिया। वहीं, गेल ने भी अपने इस बर्ताव के बाद गेंदबाज आर्चर से हाथ मिलाया।

गेल की पारी के बदौलत पंजाब ने 186 रन का टारगेट दिया, जिसे राजस्थान ने 3 विकेट गंवाकर 17.3 ओवर में ही हासिल कर लिया। पंजाब की यह 5 मैच के बाद पहली हार थी। इस दौरान टीम की मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटा मायूस नजर आईं।

टी-20 क्रिकेट में गेल के 1001 छक्के
गेल ने टी-20 क्रिकेट में अपने 1000 छक्के पूरे कर लिए हैं। उन्होंने इस पारी में 7वां छक्का लगाते ही यह उपलब्धि हासिल कर ली। गेल के 410 मैच की 402 पारियों में 1001 सिक्स हो गए हैं। उन्होंने टी-20 फॉर्मेट में 13 हजार 572 रन बनाए हैं। टी-20 क्रिकेट में उन्होंने 22 सेंचुरी और 85 फिफ्टी लगाई हैं।

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की हार सामने देख मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटा के चेहरे से खुशी गायब हो गई।
क्रिस गेल की पारी के दौरान प्रिटी जिंटा काफी खुश नजर आ रही थीं।
क्रिस गेल ने 63 बॉल पर 99 रन बनाए। उन्होंने 8 छक्के और 6 चौके जड़े। इसी के साथ गेल ने टी-20 फॉर्मेट में अपने हजार छक्के भी पूरे कर लिए हैं।
गेल को जोफ्रा आर्चर ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया। आउट होने के बाद गेल झल्ला गए और बल्ला भी फेंक दिया।
क्रिस गेल और पंजाब के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 120 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। राहुल 46 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।
तेज गेंदबाज जोफ्रा आर्चर सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे। उन्होंने 4 ओवर में 26 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए।
बाउंड्री पर गेल का कैच लेने की नाकाम कोशिश करते ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स।
राहुल तेवतिया ने बाउंड्री पर निकोलस पूरन का शानदार कैच पकड़ा। पूरन 10 बॉल पर 22 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।
ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स ने 26 बॉल पर 50 रन की पारी खेली। गेंदबाजी में उन्होंने 4 ओवर में 32 रन देकर 2 विकेट भी लिए। इसके लिए स्टोक्स को मैन ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया।
कैच लेने की नाकाम कोशिश करते किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के ग्लेन मैक्सवेल।
रन लेने के दौरान अपना विकेट बचाने के लिए डाइव लगाते राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ।
जगदीश सुचित के थ्रो पर विकेटकीपर लोकेश राहुल ने संजू सैमसन को रनआउट किया। सैमसन 25 बॉल पर 48 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।
संजू सैमसन ने 48 रन की पारी में 3 छक्के और 4 चौके लगाए। सैमसन ने सीजन में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 26 छक्के लगाए हैं।
राजस्थान के कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ ने 20 बॉल पर नाबाद 31 रन की पारी खेली। वे टीम को जिताकर ही लौटे।
