IPL में पंजाब vs राजस्थान मैच थोड़ी देर में:पंजाब में दीपक की जगह मयंक की वापसी संभव, KKR में उनादकट की एंट्री हो सकती है

अबु धाबी21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मयंक ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ पिछले मुकाबले में 7 छक्कों की मदद से 106 रन की पारी खेली थी। हालांकि, पंजाब यह मैच 4 विकेट से हार गई थी।

IPL के 13वें सीजन का 50वां मैच किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (KXIP) और राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) के बीच थोड़ी देर में अबु धाबी में खेला जाएगा। पंजाब की टीम में दीपक हूडा की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल की वापसी हो सकती है। अनफिट के कारण वे बाहर चल रहे हैं। वहीं, केकेआर की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जयदेव उनादकट की एंट्री हो सकती है। उनके लिए अंकित राजपूत को बाहर किया जा सकता है।

राजस्थान का यह 13वां मैच है, जो उसके लिए एलिमिनेटर की तरह है। यदि स्टीव स्मिथ की कप्तानी वाली यह टीम मैच हारती है, तो उनके लिए प्ले-ऑफ के दरवाजे बंद हो जाएंगे और वह चेन्नई के बाद टूर्नामेंट से बाहर होने वाली दूसरी टीम बन जाएगी। वहीं, पंजाब सीजन की 7वीं जीत दर्ज कर पॉइंट्स टेबल में चौथे स्थान पर बरकरार रहना चाहेगी।

पॉइंट्स टेबल में पंजाब चौथे और राजस्थान 7वें स्थान पर
पॉइंट्स टेबल की बात करें, तो पंजाब 12 पॉइंट्स के साथ चौथे और राजस्थान 10 पॉइंट्स के साथ 7वें स्थान पर है। लगातार 5 मैच हारने वाली पंजाब ने पिछले 5 मैच लगातार जीतकर टूर्नामेंट में वापसी की है। दोनों टीमें अपने पिछले मुकाबले जीतकर आ रही हैं। पंजाब ने कोलकाता और राजस्थान ने मुंबई को हराया था।

सैमसन-स्मिथ पर रहेगा दारोमदार
राजस्थान की बल्लेबाजी का दारोमदार संजू सैमसन और स्टीव स्मिथ पर रहेगा। सैमसन ने सीजन में 326 और स्मिथ ने 276 रन बनाए हैं। पिछले मैच में शतक लगाने वाले बेन स्टोक्स का फॉर्म में आना राजस्थान के लिए अच्छा संकेत है।

राहुल-मयंक पंजाब के टॉप स्कोरर
पंजाब के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल और उनके साथी ओपनर मयंक अग्रवाल शानदार फॉर्म में हैं। राहुल सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 595 रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। वहीं, मयंक अग्रवाल ने सीजन में अब तक 398 रन बनाए हैं। दोनों खिलाड़ी इस सीजन में शतक भी जड़ चुके हैं।

आर्चर पर गेंदबाजी की जिम्मेदारी
राजस्थान के लिए गेंदबाजी की जिम्मेदारी तेज गेंदबाज जोफ्रा आर्चर पर रहेगी। आर्चर ने सीजन में अब तक 17 विकेट लिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा डॉट बॉल फेंकने के मामले में भी आर्चर सबसे आगे हैं। उन्होंने सीजन में अब तक 147 डॉट बॉल फेंकी हैं।

शमी के नाम 20 विकेट
पंजाब के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने सीजन में अब तक 20 विकेट लिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में वे तीसरे स्थान पर हैं। पहले नंबर पर दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कगिसो रबाडा (23) और दूसरे नंबर पर मुंबई इंडियंस के जसप्रीत बुमराह (20) हैं।

पंजाब के खिलाफ राजस्थान की ऐतिहासिक जीत
राजस्थान ने पंजाब के खिलाफ ही IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा टारगेट चेज किया था। शारजाह में खेले गए इस सीजन के 9वें मैच में पंजाब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 2 विकेट पर 223 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में राहुल तेवतिया की ताबड़तोड़ पारी की बदौलत राजस्थान ने 6 विकेट गंवाकर 19.3 ओवर में ही मैच जीत लिया था।

दोनों टीम के महंगे खिलाड़ी
राजस्थान में कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और बेन स्टोक्स 12.50-12.50 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं। वहीं, पंजाब में कप्तान लोकेश राहुल 11 करोड़ और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल 10.75 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं।

IPL में राजस्थान का सक्सेस रेट पंजाब से ज्यादा
IPL का पहला खिताब (2008) जीतने वाली राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने लीग में अब तक 159 मैच खेले, जिसमें 80 जीते और 77 हारे हैं। 2 मुकाबले बेनतीजा रहे। वहीं, अपने पहले खिताब का इंतजार कर रही पंजाब ने अब तक 188 में से 88 मैच जीते और 100 हारे हैं। इस तरह लीग में रॉयल्स की जीत सक्सेस रेट 50.63% और पंजाब का 46.27% रहा।

