पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

IPL के ताज की जंग:दिल्ली-बेंगलुरु के पास पहली बार चैम्पियन बनने का मौका; मुंबई की नजर 5वें खिताब पर

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL में लीग राउंड के सभी मैच खेले जा चुके हैं। मुंबई इंडियंस, दिल्ली कैपिटल्स, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने प्ले-ऑफ में अपनी जगह बना ली है। दिल्ली और बेंगलुरु के पास अपना पहला खिताब जीतने का मौका होगा। वहीं, मुंबई 5वीं और हैदराबाद तीसरी बार चैंपियन बनना चाहेगी।

दुबई में खेले जाने वाले पहले क्वॉलिफायर में 5 नवंबर को मुंबई और दिल्ली की टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी। 6 नवंबर को अबु धाबी में हैदराबाद और बेंगलुरु के बीच एलिमिनेटर खेला जाएगा।

मुंबई इंडियंस के पास लगातार दूसरा खिताब जीतने का मौका
डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियंस ने पिछले सीजन के फॉर्म को इस सीजन में भी जारी रखा। चेन्नई के खिलाफ सीजन का पहला मैच हारने के बाद टीम ने जबरदस्त वापसी की और लगातार दूसरी बार प्ले-ऑफ में जगह बनाई। यह टीम इस सीजन में काफी बैलेंस्ड नजर आई।

टीम को बैट्समैन और बॉलर्स ने अहम मौकों पर अपने दम पर टीम को जीत दिलाई। 3 बैट्समैन क्विंटन डिकॉक, ईशान किशन और सूर्यकुमार यादव 400+ रन बना चुके हैं। वहीं, टीम के 3 बॉलर्स सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले की लिस्ट में टॉप-10 में शामिल हैं। मुंबई ने सबसे ज्यादा 4 बार (2019, 2017, 2015, 2013) खिताब जीता है।

दिल्ली की टीम लगातार दूसरी बार प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंची
दिल्ली की टीम ने सीजन की शुरुआत में कुछ अच्छे बदलाव किए। फ्रैंचाइजी ने शिखर धवन और अजिंक्य रहाणे जैसे बैट्समैन को टीम में शामिल किया। आर अश्विन जैसे स्पिनर को टीम से जोड़ा। सीजन में 19 विकेट ले चुके एनरिच नोर्तजे को भी क्रिस वोक्स के रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर टीम में शामिल किया गया। ये सभी फैसले सही साबित हुए।

गेंदबाजी की दम पर दिल्ली ने सीजन में 6 बार टारगेट डिफेंड किए। दिल्ली ने लगातार दूसरी बार प्ले-ऑफ में जगह बनाई। पिछली बार क्वॉलिफायर-2 में उसे चेन्नई के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।

हैदराबाद लगातार 5वीं बार प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंची
हैदराबाद की टीम 2016 के बाद से लगातार 5वीं बार प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंची है। टीम ने दो बार (2009, 2016) में खिताब जीत चुकी है। टूर्नामेंट में शुरुआती दौर में पिछड़ने के बाद टीम ने शानदार कमबैक किया। आखिरी 3 मैच जीतकर बेहतर नेट रन रेट की वजह से टीम ने प्ले-ऑफ में जगह बनाई।

इस सीजन में टीम बैलेंस्ड नजर आई। कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर की अगुवाई में बल्लेबाजों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। वॉर्नर ने 500, मनीष पांडे और बेयरस्टो ने टूर्नामेंट में 300 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, राशिद खान, संदीप शर्मा और टी नटराजन ने टीम को भुवनेश्वर कुमार की कमी नहीं खलने दी।

भुवनेश्वर चोट की वजह से टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए थे। चोटिल मिशेल मार्श की जगह टीम में आए जेसन होल्डर (5 मैच, 10 विकेट) ने अपने ऑलराउंड परफॉर्मेंस से टीम को अंतिम-4 में पहुंचाया।

2016 के बाद पहली बार RCB ने टॉप-4 में जगह बनाई
बेंगलुरु के पास पहली बार खिताब जीतने का मौका होगा। एक्सपीरियंस और युवा खिलाड़ियों के अच्छे प्रदर्शन की बदौलत टीम प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचने में कामयाब रही।

पहली बार IPL खेल रहे देवदत्त पडिक्कल ने टीम की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा 472 रन रन बनाए हैं। युजवेंद्र चहल (20 विकेट) सीजन के टॉप-5 बॉलर्स की लिस्ट में एकमात्र स्पिनर हैं।

टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली (460 रन) और एबी डिविलियर्स (398 रन) ने भी कई मौकों पर टीम को जीत तक पहुंचाया। RCB ने कुल 4 बार (2009, 2011, 2015, 2016) प्ले-ऑफ में जगह बनाई और 3 बार फाइनल खेला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें