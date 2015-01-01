पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फोटोज में IPL का रोमांच:पडिक्कल से छूटा कैच, RCB ने हारा मैच; मोइन अली फ्री हिट पर आउट हुए

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के देवदत्त पडिक्कल बाउंड्री पर केन विलियम्सन का कैच पकड़ने का प्रयास करते हुए। हालांकि वह यह कैच कम्पलीट नहीं कर पाए और बेंगलुरु मैच हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई।

IPL के 13वें सीजन में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने गेंदबाजों के शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर क्वालिफायर-2 में जगह बना ली है। हैदराबाद ने शुक्रवार को एलिमिनेटर मुकाबले में बेंगलुरु को 6 विकेट से हराया। टारगेट चेज करते हुए 18वें ओवर की दूसरी बॉल पर विलियम्सन ने डीप स्क्वैयर एरिया में सिक्स मारने का प्रयास किया।

बाउंड्री पर खड़े देवदत्त पडिक्कल ने सिक्स जाती बॉल को तो लपक लिया, लेकिन बाउंड्री पर बैलेंस बिगड़ने की वजह से वह कैच कम्पलीट नहीं कर पाए। उस वक्त हैदराबाद को जीत के लिए 17 बॉल पर 27 रन बनाने थे। इसके बाद विलियम्सन और जेसन होल्डर ने अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाकर बेंगलुरु को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया।

वहीं, मैच में एक और रोचक घटनाक्रम देखने को मिला, जब बेंगलुरु के मोइन अली फ्री हिट पर रन आउट हो गए। दरअसल, मैच के 11वें ओवर की तीसरी बॉल शाहबाज नदीम ने डिविलियर्स को डाली। डिविलियर्स ने इस पर एक रन लिया। बाद में थर्ड अंपायर ने इसे नो-बॉल करार दिया। फ्री-हिट पर मोइन एक रन चुराने की कोशिश में आउट हो गए।

टॉस के दौरान IPL ट्रॉफी के साथ सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के कप्तान विराट कोहली।
सीजन में पहली बार ओपनिंग करने उतरे कोहली को जेसन होल्डर ने अपने पहले ओवर में ही आउट किया।
मोइन अली इस मैच में फ्री हिट पर आउट हुए। उन्हें राशिद खान ने रन आउट किया।
राशिद खान ने एक रन आउट के अलावा 4 ओवर में 22 रन दिए, लेकिन कोई विकेट नहीं ले सके।
एबी डिविलियर्स ने 43 बॉल पर 56 रन बनाए। वे वॉर्नर (48) के बाद IPL में सबसे ज्यादा फिफ्टी लगाने वाले दूसरे विदेशी खिलाड़ी हैं।
टी नटराजन ने 4 ओवर में 33 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए। उन्होंने सीजन में डेथ ओवर में 12 विकेट लिए हैं। डेथ ओवर में सबसे ज्यादा 16 विकेट कगिसो रबाडा के नाम हैं।
वॉर्नर और मनीष पांडे इस मैच में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। वॉर्नर 17 और मनीष 24 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।
मोहम्मद सिराज ने हैदराबाद के दोनों ओपनर्स को आउट कर अपनी टीम की उम्मीदों को कायम रखा।
युजवेंद्र चहल और एडम जम्पा ने मैच में एक-एक विकेट लिए।
मनीष पांडे को आउट करने के बाद बेंगलुरु ने हैदराबाद को बैकफुट पर धकेल दिया, लेकिन केन विलियम्सन और जेसन होल्डर ने उनकी उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया।
विलियम्सन ने IPL में अपनी 14वीं फिफ्टी लगाते हुए टीम को जीत दिलाई।
जेसन होल्डर ने नाबाद 24 रन की अहम पारी खेली और चौका लगाकर क्वालिफायर-2 का टिकट पक्का किया।
