पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

IPL के बीच नटराजन को दोहरी खुशी:सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के यार्कर स्पेशलिस्ट पिता बने, टीम क्वालिफायर-2 में पहुंची

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टी नटराजन ने साल 2018 जून में पवित्रा नटराजन से शादी की थी।

हैदराबाद के यॉर्कर स्पेशलिस्ट टी नटराजन को दोहरी खुशी मिली। उनकी पत्नी पवित्रा नटराजन ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया। दूसरी ओर उनकी टीम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने एलिमिनेटर में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को हराकर क्वालिफाई टू में जगह बनाई। जहां उनका मुकाबला दिल्ली से होगा। नटराजन ने 2018 जून में पवित्रा से शादी की थी।

नटराजन ने मुंबई के खिलाफ मैच में टीम की जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने 4 4 ओवर में 33 रन देकर दो विकेट लिए। टी नटराजन ने इस अाईपीएल के खेले15 मैचों में 8.20 इकोनॉमी रेट से 16 विकेट लिए हैं। आईपीएल में अब तक खेले 21 मैचों में 8.20 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 18 विकेट लिए हैं।

हैदराबाद रही है तीन बार चैम्पियन

हैदराबाद ने 3 बार (2009, 2016 और 2018) फाइनल में जगह बनाई और 2 बार (2009 और 2016) खिताब अपने नाम किया। वहीं, बेंगलुरु ने 2009 में अनिल कुंबले और 2011 में डेनियल विटोरी की कप्तानी में फाइनल खेला था। 2016 में विराट की कप्तानी में भी टीम फाइनल में पहुंची। हर बार बेंगलुरु को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। 2016 में तो फाइनल में बेंगलुरु को हैदराबाद ने ही हराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें