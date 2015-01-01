पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL से कमाई:डिज्नी स्टार इंडिया का 2500 करोड़ रुपए का एड रेवेन्यू, इस बार स्टार को 18 स्पॉन्सर मिले थे

IPL के 13वें सीजन में डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस ने खिताब जीता। फाइनल में उसने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को शिकस्त दी थी।

डिज्नी स्टार इंडिया ने आईपीएल के 13वें सीजन से करीब 2500 करोड़ रुपए का एडवरटाइजिंग रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया है। कई इंडस्ट्री एक्सपर्ट और सूत्रों के अनुसार, ब्रॉडकास्टर स्टार इंडिया ने टीवी से 2250 करोड़ रुपए का एड रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया जबकि वीडियो ऑन-डिमांड स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस हॉटस्टार के एड-सेल्स से 200-250 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया।

स्टार इंडिया ने आईपीएल के पिछले सीजन से करीब 2200 करोड़ रुपए का एड रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया था। इसमें ब्रॉडकास्ट और हॉटस्टार दोनों का कुल रेवेन्यू था।

अगले सीजन में 9 टीम हुईं तो बोर्ड को अतिरिक्त 872 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे
आईपीएल के अगले सीजन में टीमों की संख्या बढ़ने का असर ब्रॉडकास्टर स्टार इंडिया पर भी पड़ेगा। अभी 8 टीमें खेलती हैं तो 60 मैच होते हैं। अगर 9 टीमें हुईं तो 76 मैच होंगे। ऐसे में ब्रॉडकास्टर को लाइसेंसिंग फीस के रूप में बोर्ड को 872 करोड़ रुपए अतिरिक्त देने होंगे। यानी हर मैच के 54.5 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे।

शुरुआती 41 मैच 700 करोड़ मिनट देखे गए
ब्रॉडकास्टिंग ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (बार्क) इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, आईपीएल 13 के शुरुआती 41 मैच 21 अलग-अलग चैनलों पर 700 करोड़ मिनट देखे गए। यह पिछली बार से 28% ज्यादा है। आईपीएल 12 के शुरुआती 44 मैच 550 करोड़ मिनट देखे गए थे।

इस बार स्टार को 18 स्पॉन्सर मिले थे
स्टार को 18 स्पॉन्सर मिले, उसके पास 117 एडवरटाइजर थे। जबकि पिछले सीजन में स्टार इंडिया के पास 13 ऑन-एयर स्पॉन्सर थे। इस बार फेंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्लेटफॉर्म, डिजिटल वॉलेट प्लेटफॉर्म, ऑनलाइन लर्निंग एप, सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म को-प्रजेंटिंग स्पॉन्सर थे।

