  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  Ipl 2020
  IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Birthday Party Celebrations Latest Updates In Photos; Anushka Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

IPL के बीच कोहली की 32वीं बर्थडे पार्टी:कप्तान विराट को केक में रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं

8 मिनट पहले
RCB के तेज गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी ने कप्तान विराट कोहली को कैक से रंग दिया। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर पर यह फोटो शेयर की।

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली आज 32 साल के हो गए हैं। फिलहाल, वे IPL के लिए यूएई में मौजूद हैं, जहां उनका बर्थडे सेलिब्रेड किया। कोहली की पत्नी अनुष्का भी मौजूद रहीं। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के कप्तान कोहली को साथी खिलाड़ियों ने केक में रंग दिया।

पॉइंट्स टेबल में नंबर-4 पर रहते हुए RCB प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालिफाई कर चुकी है। एलिमिनेटर में उसका मुकाबला शुक्रवार को नंबर-3 टीम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद से होगा। RCB इस बार खिताब की रेस में सबसे आगे मानी जा रही है।

कोहली पिता बनने वाले हैं
कोहली का जन्म 5 नवंबर 1988 को दिल्ली में हुआ था। पिता प्रेम कोहली क्रिमिनल लॉयर थे। 2006 में ब्रेन स्ट्रोक के कारण उनका निधन हो गया। कोहली अपनी मां सरोज के काफी करीब हैं। उन्होंने 11 दिसंबर 2017 को बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा से इटली में शादी की। कोहली जल्द पिता बनने वाले हैं।

