IPL खिताब की जंग आज:दिल्ली के पास पहला खिताब जीतने का मौका, मुंबई 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनने से एक जीत दूर

दुबई37 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) आज IPL में अपना पहला फाइनल खेलने उतरेगी। उसके सामने डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) की चुनौती है। रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में मुंबई छठवीं बार फाइनल खेलेगी, जिसमें 4 बार (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) खिताब अपने नाम किया। मुंबई अपना खिताब बरकरार रखना चाहेगी।

धवन IPL में लगातार 2 शतक लगाने वाले अकेले प्लेयर
श्रेयस अय्यर की कप्तानी में दिल्ली की नजर अपने पहले खिताब पर है। टीम में बल्लेबाजी की जिम्मेदारी शिखर धवन और अय्यर के कंधों पर है। धवन सीजन में 500+ रन बनाने वाले तीन बल्लेबाजों में शामिल हैं। धवन ने चेन्नई और पंजाब के खिलाफ लगातार दो (101, 106) नाबाद शतक लगाए थे। दोनों दिग्गजों को मुंबई की तेज तर्रार गेंदबाजी से सतर्क रहना होगा।

मुंबई की परफेक्ट-11 के सामने दिल्ली की ताकत गेंदबाजी
सीजन में दिल्ली की ताकत गेंदबाजी ही रही है। टीम को चैम्पियन बनाने के लिए गेंदबाजों को मुंबई की परफेक्ट-11 से पार पाना है। मुंबई की प्लेइंग-11 में 7 नंबर तक बल्लेबाजी है, जो किसी भी बॉलिंग लाइन-अप को बिखेर सकती है। इस बैटिंग लाइन-अप में फॉर्म में चल रहे रोहित शर्मा, क्विंटन डिकॉक और सूर्यकुमार यादव जैसे बल्लेबाज हैं। ऑलराउंडर में हार्दिक और क्रुणाल पंड्या के अलावा कीरोन पोलार्ड हैं।

मुंबई की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जयंत की एंट्री संभव
मुंबई की टीम में दीपक चाहर की जगह ऑलराउंडर जयंत यादव की एंट्री हो सकती है। यदि ऐसा होता है, तो मुंबई की प्लेइंग इलेवन में 8वें बल्लेबाज की और एक बेहतरीन राइट-आर्म ऑफ स्पिनर की एंट्री होगी। इससे टीम और ज्यादा मजबूत होगी, क्योंकि जयंत दिल्ली के लेफ्ट हैंड बैट्समैन के लिए दिक्कत खड़ी कर देंगे।

रबाडा के सबसे ज्यादा 29 विकेट
इस सीजन के टॉप-3 में मुंबई के 2 और दिल्ली का एक बॉलर है। लिस्ट में दिल्ली के कगिसो रबाडा 29 विकेट के साथ टॉप पर काबिज हैं। वहीं, लिस्ट में मुंबई के जसप्रीत बुमराह 27 विकेट के साथ दूसरे और ट्रेंट बोल्ट 22 विकेट के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर हैं।

टीम की ब्रांड वैल्यू और महंगे खिलाड़ी
मुंबई इंडियंस की ब्रांड वैल्यू 809 और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की 374 करोड़ रुपए है। खिलाड़ियों की बात करें तो मुंबई की प्लेइंग इलेवन में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और हार्दिक पंड्या सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं। फ्रेंचाइजी एक सीजन के लिए रोहित को 15 करोड़ और हार्दिक को 11 करोड़ रुपए देगी। वहीं, दिल्ली की टीम में ऋषभ पंत 15 करोड़ और शिमरॉन हेटमायर 7.75 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं।

पिच और मौसम रिपोर्ट
दुबई में मौसम साफ रहेगा। तापमान के 23 से 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना है। पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। यहां स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। इस आईपीएल सीजन में यहां हुए 15 मैच में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 64% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 25
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 16
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 9
  • इस IPL सीजन में बना सबसे बड़ा स्कोर: 219
  • इस IPL सीजन में बना सबसे छोटा स्कोर: 109

हेड-टू-हेड
IPL में मुंबई ने दिल्ली के खिलाफ अब तक 27 मैच खेले हैं। इसमें 15 में जीत दर्ज की, जबकि 12 मुकाबले हारे हैं। इस सीजन में दोनों के बीच अब तक 3 मुकाबले खेले गए। तीनों मैच में मुंबई ने दिल्ली को शिकस्त दी। पिछला मुकाबला दोनों टीम के बीच क्वालिफायर-2 खेला गया था, जिसमें मुंबई ने 57 रन से जीत दर्ज की थी।

