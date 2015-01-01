पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

IPL का इत्तेफाक:वॉर्नर ने 11वीं बार टॉस जीतकर मैच जीता; 2017 में रोहित और 2018 में धोनी ऐसा करके चैम्पियन बने थे

अबु धाबी39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर एक सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 11वीं बार टॉस जीतने वाले तीसरे कैप्टन बन गए हैं। इस मामले में उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बराबरी कर ली। इसी के साथ वॉर्नर IPL के इत्तेफाक को सच करने से दो जीत दूर हैं।

दरअसल, टॉस जीतने के बाद वॉर्नर की टीम ने विराट कोहली की कप्तानी वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) को हराकर बाहर कर दिया। वे अब खिताब से सिर्फ दो जीत दूर हैं।

टॉस के साथ रोहित-धोनी ने टीम को खिताब भी जिताए
मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित ने 2017 और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कैप्टन धोनी ने 2018 में 11-11 बार टॉस जीता था। उस दौरान दोनों ने अपनी टीम को चैम्पियन भी बनाया था। अब यदि वॉर्नर भी सनराइजर्स को खिताब जिताते हैं, तो वे इस इत्तेफाक को सच कर दिखाएंगे।

सनराइजर्स के साथ दूसरा इत्तेफाक
सनराइजर्स के साथ लीग में दूसरा इत्तेफाक यह भी है कि टीम ने IPL में अब तक 5 में से दूसरा एलिमिनेटर जीता है। पिछली बार टीम ने 2016 में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को दिल्ली के मैदान पर शिकस्त दी थी। टीम ने तब RCB को हराकर अपना दूसरा खिताब जीता था। अब टीम RCB को ही हराकर लीग में अपना दूसरा एलिमिनेटर में जीता है। कप्तान वॉर्नर के पास खिताब जीतकर इस इत्तेफाक को भी सच करने का मौका है।

हैदराबाद खिताब से दो जीत दूर
सनराइजर्स ने तीन बार (2018, 2016, 2009) फाइनल खेला है। इस दौरान टीम दो बार (2016, 2009) चैम्पियन भी रही है। टीम अब अपने तीसरे खिताब से सिर्फ दो जीत दूर है। सनराइजर्स को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ 8 नवंबर को क्वालिफायर-2 खेलना है। खिताब के लिए यह मैच जीतकर टीम को फाइनल में 10 नवंबर को मुंबई इंडियंस को भी हराना होगा।

पिछले सीजन में टीम एलिमिनेटर में बाहर हुई थी
सनराइजर्स पिछले सीजन में एलिमिनेटर राउंड तक पहुंची थी। यहां उसे दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने 2 विकेट से हराया था। हैदराबाद के पास दिल्ली से उस हार का बदला लेने का मौका है। ग्राफिक्स के जरिए समझिए हैदराबाद का IPL में 2019 तक का सफर....

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें