पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Ipl 2020
  • IPL UAE 2020 Major Turning Points | Rajasthan Royals Rahul Tewatia Five Sixes, Shane Watson Wicket To DC Kagiso Rabada Super Over

IPL के टॉप-5 टर्निंग पॉइंट्स:सुपर ओवर में फर्ग्यूसन-शमी की यॉर्कर ने पलटा मैच; एबीडी को नंबर-6 पर भेजना कोहली को पड़ा भारी

दुबई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL 2020 में टीम के कप्तानों ने कई ऐसे फैसले लिए, जो कभी सही साबित हुए और कभी उस फैसले के लिए उन्हें भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने लोकी फर्ग्यूसन को पहली बार टीम में शामिल किया। उन्होंने अपने दम पर मैच अपनी टीम के नाम किया। इसी तरह किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए मोहम्मद शमी ने सुपर ओवर में मुंबई को जीतने नहीं दिया।

वहीं, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को एबी डिविलियर्स को 6 नंबर पर बैटिंग के लिए भेजना भारी पड़ा। हम आपको सीजन के ऐसे ही 5 टर्निंग पॉइंट्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं...

हैदराबाद के खिलाफ फर्ग्यूसन ने सुपर ओवर में 3 बॉल पर हैदराबाद के 2 विकेट लिए और सिर्फ 2 रन ही दिए।
हैदराबाद के खिलाफ फर्ग्यूसन ने सुपर ओवर में 3 बॉल पर हैदराबाद के 2 विकेट लिए और सिर्फ 2 रन ही दिए।

1. फर्ग्यूसन ने KKR के लिए अपने पहले ही मैच में पासा पलटा (KKR vs SRH, मैच नंबर- 35)
कोलकाता ने इस सीजन में अच्छी शुरुआत की थी। उसे अपने पहले 6 में से 4 मैचों में जीत हासिल की। इसके बाद अगले दो मैचों में उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा। जिसके बाद KKR ने लोकी फर्ग्यूसन को टीम में शामिल किया। सीजन का 35वां मैच फर्ग्यूसन का पहला मैच रहा।

मैच में टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए कोलकाता ने 20 ओवर में 163 रन बनाए। जवाब में फर्ग्यूसन की शानदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत हैदराबाद की टीम 163 रन ही बना पाई और मैच टाई हो गया। उन्होंने 4 ओवर में 15 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए।

इसके बाद सुपर ओवर में कोलकाता की ओर से फर्ग्यूसन ही बॉलिंग करने आए। उन्होंने 3 बॉल पर हैदराबाद के 2 विकेट लिए और सिर्फ 2 रन ही दिए। 3 रन के टारगेट को कोलकाता ने 4 बॉल में हासिल कर लिया। इस तरह कोलकाता को फर्ग्यूसन को टीम में शामिल करने का फैसला मैच का टर्निंग पॉइंट रहा।

मुंबई के खिलाफ शमी ने सुपरओवर में 6 में से 4 बॉल यॉर्कर फेंकी थी।
मुंबई के खिलाफ शमी ने सुपरओवर में 6 में से 4 बॉल यॉर्कर फेंकी थी।

2. शमी के यॉर्कर गेंदों ने मुंबई से जीत छीनी (KXIP vs MI, मैच नंबर- 36)
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच 36वें मैच में दो सुपर ओवर खेले गए थे। पहले सुपर ओवर में पंजाब ने 5 रन बनाए थे। इसके जवाब में मोहम्मद शमी की शानदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत मुंबई भी 5 रन ही बना सकी थी। शमी ने 6 में से 4 बॉल यॉर्कर फेंकी थी। किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि पंजाब यह मैच इस तरह बचा ले जाएगी।

इसके बाद मैच दूसरे सुपर ओवर में गया। मुंबई ने 12 रन का टारगेट दिया, जिसे पंजाब ने 4 बॉल में ही हासिल कर लिया।

सुनील नरेन ने पंजाब के खिलाफ डेथ ओवर में बल्लेबाजों को रन बनाने का कोई मौका नहीं दिया।
सुनील नरेन ने पंजाब के खिलाफ डेथ ओवर में बल्लेबाजों को रन बनाने का कोई मौका नहीं दिया।

3. नरेन की डेथ ओवर में घातक गेंदबाजी (KKR vs KXIP, मैच नंबर- 24)
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के पूर्व कप्तान दिनेश कार्तिक ने सीजन के 24वें मैच में सुनील नरेन को डेथ ओवर्स में गेंदबाजी दी। उनका यह निर्णय सही साबित हुआ और कोलकाता ने ये मैच अपने नाम किया। 24वें मैच में कोलकाता ने पंजाब के सामने 165 रन का टारगेट रखा था। पंजाब 17 ओवर में 1 विकेट खोकर 143 रन बना लिए थे।

ऐसा लग रहा था पंजाब यह मैच बेहद आसानी से जीत जाएगी। उस वक्त केएल राहुल 70 रन और निकोलस पूरन 9 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे। तभी नरेन की कमाल की बॉलिंग ने पंजाब को बैकफुट पर खड़ा कर दिया। पंजाब को आखिरी 3 ओवर में जीत के लिए 22 रन बनाने थे।

18वें ओवर में बॉलिंग करने आए नरेन ने पहले तो पूरन को बोल्ड किया। फिर ओवर में उन्होंने सिर्फ 2 रन दिए। आखिरी ओवर में किंग्स को जीत के लिए 14 रन की दरकार थी। नरेन एक बार फिर बॉलिंग करने आए। उनके सामने मैक्सवेल और मनदीप बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे। नरेन ने इस ओवर में 11 रन दिए और मनदीप का विकेट लिया। कोलकाता ने पंजाब को 2 रन से हरा दिया था।

पंजाब के खिलाफ 31वें मैच में डिविलियर्स को 6वें नंबर पर बैटिंग के लिए भेजा गया।
पंजाब के खिलाफ 31वें मैच में डिविलियर्स को 6वें नंबर पर बैटिंग के लिए भेजा गया।

4. डिविलियर्स को बेंगलुरु ने 6वें नंबर पर बैटिंग के लिए उतारा, मैच हारे (RCB vs KXIP, मैच नंबर-31)
पंजाब के खिलाफ सीजन के 31वें मैच में बेंगलुरु ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करने का फैसला किया। टीम मैनेजमेंट ने एबी डिविलियर्स को 6वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी के लिए भेजा। बेंगलुरु के कप्तान कोहली का यह निर्णय उनकी टीम के लिए भारी पड़ा। बेंगलुरु की टीम 20 ओवर में 171 रन ही बना सकी। पंजाब ने यह मैच जीत कर टूर्नामेंट में वापसी की।

डिविलियर्स ने आईपीएल में सिर्फ 4 बार 6वें नंबर या इससे नीचे बल्लेबाजी की है। इस दौरान उनका बेस्ट स्कोर 33 रन रहा है। 2012 में बेंगलुरु की ओर से खेलते हुए डिविलियर्स ने पुणे वॉरियर्स के खिलाफ 33 रन बनाए थे। चारों मैच में उन्होंने कुल 51 (33, 10, 6, 2) रन बनाए हैं।

राजस्थान के खिलाफ चौथे मैच में धोनी 7वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे। वह 17 बॉल पर 29 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।
राजस्थान के खिलाफ चौथे मैच में धोनी 7वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे। वह 17 बॉल पर 29 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।

5. 7वें नंबर पर बैटिंग करने आए धोनी, हाथ से फिसला मैच (CSK vs RR, मैच नंबर- 4)
चेन्नई ने सीजन की शुरुआत काफी अच्छे नोट पर की थी। पहले ही मैच में उन्होंने मुंबई को हराया था। हालांकि, इसके बाद उनकी ट्रेन पटरी से उतर गई और प्ले-ऑफ से बाहर होने वाली पहली टीम बनी। राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ अपने दूसरे मैच में CSK के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 7वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे।

217 रन का पीछा कर रही CSK की टीम को 8वें ओवर में दूसरा झटका लगा। सबको लगा कि धोनी अब बल्लेबाजी करने आएंगे। लेकिन वह 14वें ओवर में केदार जाधव (5वां विकेट) के आउट होने के बाद बैटिंग करने आए। तब CSK को जीत के लिए 36 बॉल पर 101 रन चाहिए थे और मैच हाथ से फिसलता जा रहा था।

हालांकि, इसके बाद डु प्लेसिस ने कुछ अच्छे शॉट्स लगाए और मैच को करीब ले गए। आखिरी 12 बॉल पर CSK को जीत के लिए 48 रन की दरकार थी। धोनी उस वक्त 11 बॉल पर 8 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे। 19वें ओवर में डु प्लेसिस आउट हुए। अंतिम ओवर चेन्नई को जीत के लिए 6 बॉल पर 38 रन चाहिए थे। धोनी ने इस ओवर में 3 छक्के भी लगाए, लेकिन तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी।

राजस्थान ने चेन्नई को 16 रन से हरा दिया। इस हार के बाद चेन्नई लगातार हारती गई और प्ले-ऑफ की रेस से बाहर हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें