IPL-13 के रिकॉर्ड्स:राहुल को ऑरेंज और रबाडा को पर्पल कैप; धवन के लगातार 2 शतक; ईशान ने जड़े सबसे ज्यादा छक्के

दुबई32 मिनट पहले
IPL के 13वें सीजन में बैट्समैन और बॉलर्स दोनों का बोलबाला रहा। किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लोकेश राहुल ने सबसे ज्यादा 670 रन बनाकर ऑरेंज कैप अपने नाम की। वहीं, दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के शिखर धवन ने सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 2 शतक लगाए। ऐसा करने वाले वे IPL के पहले खिलाड़ी बने। पर्पल कैप धवन के ही साथी खिलाड़ी कगिसो रबाडा के नाम रही। उन्होंने सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 30 विकेट लिए। मुंबई इंडियंस के ईशान किशन ने सबसे ज्यादा 29 छक्के लगाए।

पडिक्कल इमर्जिंग प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के जोफ्रा आर्चर को टूर्नामेंट का मोस्ट वैल्यूएबल प्लेयर चुना गया। वहीं, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के देवदत्त पडिक्कल को इमर्जिंग प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर चुना गया। मुंबई इंडियंस ने खिताब के साथ फेयर-प्ले अवॉर्ड भी जीता।

टॉप-5 विकेट टेकर्स में 4 तेज गेंदबाज

सीजन के 5 सबसे सफल बॉलर्स में 4 तेज गेंदबाज हैं। कगिसो रबाडा (30), जसप्रीत बुमराह (27), ट्रेंट बोल्ट (25) और एनरिच नोर्तजे (22) ने कुल 104 विकेट लिए। टॉप-5 में अकेले स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल रहे, उन्होंने 21 विकेट अपने नाम किए।

लगातार 2 शतक लगाने वाले धवन पहले बल्लेबाज

धवन सीजन में लगातार 2 शतक लगाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने। वे इस सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा शतक लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी रहे। वहीं, सबसे ज्यादा फिफ्टी लगाने के मामले में राहुल (5) सबसे आगे रहे। धवन के अलावा सीजन में राहुल, मयंक अग्रवाल और बेन स्टोक्स ने 1-1 शतक लगाए। राहुल सीजन में एक पारी में सबसे ज्यादा 132* रन बनाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाज भी बने।

मुंबई के बल्लेबाजों ने जड़े 137 छक्के

सीजन में कुल 723 छक्के लगे। इनमें मुंबई के बल्लेबाजों ने 137 और दिल्ली के बल्लेबाजों ने 96 छक्के लगाए। मुंबई के ईशान (30) के अलावा हार्दिक पंड्या (25) टॉप-5 में सबसे ज्यादा छक्के लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं।

टॉप-5 बॉलर्स में सभी ने फेंकी 150 से ज्यादा डॉट बॉल

सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा डॉट बॉल फेंकने के मामले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के जोफ्रा आर्चर टॉप पर हैं। टॉप-5 बॉलर्स ने सीजन में 150 से ज्यादा डॉट बॉल फेंकी। मुंबई के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह ने सबसे ज्यादा 175 और दिल्ली के लिए एनरिच नोर्तजे ने सबसे ज्यादा 160 डॉट बॉल फेंकी।

सीजन में 14 बॉलर्स ने कुल 20 मेडन ओवर फेंके

सीजन में कुल 14 बॉलर्स ने 20 मेडन ओवर डाले। सबसे ज्यादा 3 मेडन ओवर मुंबई के ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने फेंके। इसके बाद उनके साथी बॉलर जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 2 मेडन ओवर डाले।

