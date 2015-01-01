पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL में मुंबई के दबदबे की वजह:टीम के सभी 11 खिलाड़ी मैच विनर, 2 खिलाड़ी आज तक इंटरनेशनल नहीं खेले

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL की सबसे सक्सेसफुल टीम मुंबई इंडियंस ने लगातार दूसरी और ओवरऑल 5वीं बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया। लीग में टीम की सफलता का राज उसकी परफेक्ट-11 रही। टीम में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा समेत सभी 11 खिलाड़ी मैच विनर साबित हुए। टूर्नामेंट में 450 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईशान किशन ने आज तक इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट भी नहीं खेला।

लीग में मुंबई के दबदबे एक वजह यह भी है कि उसमें रोहित के बिना भी जीतने की काबिलियत है। इस सीजन में 4 मैच में रोहित चोट की वजह से नहीं खेले। उनकी जगह कीरोन पोलार्ड ने टीम की कमान संभाली और 4 में से 3 मुकाबले में टीम को जीत दिलाई।

मुंबई ने मिथक भी तोड़ा

इस जीत के साथ मुंबई ने एक और मिथक को गलत साबित कर दिया। कहा जाता था कि मुंबई सिर्फ ऑड ईयर (विषम संख्या वाले साल) में ही चैम्पियन बन सकती है। इससे पहले मुंबई ने 2013, 2015, 2017 और 2019 में खिताब जीता था।

इस जीत के साथ रोहित की मुंबई ने एक और कीर्तिमान अपने नाम किया। वह लगातार 2 बार (2019, 2020) IPL खिताब अपने नाम करने वाली टीम बन गई है। इससे पहले महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 2010 और 2011 में लगातार टूर्नामेंट अपने नाम किया था।

मुंबई लगातार दो खिताब जीतने वाली दूसरी टीम

कप्तान रोहित और पोलार्ड का विनिंग कॉम्बिनेशन

मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और ऑलराउंडर कीरोन पोलार्ड पांचों बार चैम्पियन टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं। दोनों ने टीम की जीत में अहम योगदान भी दिया है। जिस-जिस साल दोनों ने 250 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं, टीम ने खिताब पर कब्जा किया है। रोहित की गैर-मौजूदगी में पोलार्ड टीम की कमान भी संभालते हैं। रोहित शर्मा ने इस सीजन में 3 फिफ्टी समेत 332 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, पोलार्ड ने सीजन में 191.42 के सबसे ज्यादा स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ 268 रन बनाए हैं।

दिल्ली से बोल्ट की ट्रेडिंग रहा टर्निंग पॉइंट

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने पिछला सीजन दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की ओर से खेला था। इस बार मुंबई ने उन पर दांव खेला और 3.20 करोड़ में उन्हें ट्रेड कर लिया। लीग के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा ने निजी कारणों से इस बार टूर्नामेंट में नहीं खेलने का फैसला किया। ऐसे में बोल्ट की ट्रेडिंग मुंबई के लिए टर्निंग पॉइंट साबित हुई। बोल्ट ने सीजन में 25 विकेट लिए। साथ 157 डॉट बॉल के साथ सबसे ज्यादा 3 मेडन ओवर भी डाले।

सूर्यकुमार और ईशान किशन की जुगलबंदी

मुंबई को खिताब दिलाने में सबसे अहम योगदान सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईशान किशन की जुगलबंदी का भी रहा। सूर्यकुमार (480) ने लगातार तीसरे सीजन में 400 से ज्यादा रन बनाए। वहीं, ईशान ने सीजन में मुंबई के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 516 रन बनाए। दोनों ने मिलकर टीम के कुल स्कोर का करीब 40% स्कोर बनाया। किशन ने सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 30 छक्के लगाए।

टीम की औसत उम्र 29 साल, ज्यादातर क्रिकेटर मंजे हुए खिलाड़ी

टीम में खिलाड़ियों की औसत उम्र 29 साल है। 20 से 25 साल के 8, 26 से 30 साल के 10 और 30 साल से ज्यादा के 8 खिलाड़ी हैं। टीम के ज्यादातर खिलाड़ी अपने-अपने देश या लीग का अहम हिस्सा हैं। कीरोन पोलार्ड (वेस्ट इंडीज), क्विंटन डिकॉक (दक्षिण अफ्रीका), ट्रेंट बोल्ट (न्यूजीलैंड), नाथन कूल्टर-नाइल (ऑस्ट्रेलिया) जैसे विदेशी खिलाड़ी अपने-अपने देश के मंजे हुए क्रिकेटर हैं। वहीं, भारतीयों में रोहित शर्मा, हार्दिक पंड्या, क्रुणाल पंड्या, जसप्रीत बुमराह जैसे खिलाड़ी देश-विदेश में अपने टैलेंट को साबित कर चुके हैं।

बुमराह की धारदार गेंदबाजी ने अपोजिशन को ध्वस्त किया

टीम के तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने सीजन में 27 विकेट अपने नाम किए। वे किसी भी सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले भारतीय हैं। इससे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के भुवनेश्वर कुमार के नाम था। भुवी ने 2017 के सीजन में 26 विकेट लिए थे।

