  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  Ipl 2020
  Kings XI Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Latest News

IPL में आज पंजाब vs राजस्थान:टूर्नामेंट में बने रहने के लिए रॉयल्स के पास आखिरी मौका; पंजाब की नजर 7वीं जीत पर

अबु धाबी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL के 13वें सीजन का 50वां मैच किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (KXIP) और राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) के बीच खेला जाएगा। राजस्थान के लिए यह मैच एलिमिनेटर की तरह है। अगर स्मिथ की टीम यह मैच हारती है, तो उनके लिए प्ले-ऑफ के दरवाजे बंद हो जाएंगे और वह चेन्नई के बाद टूर्नामेंट से बाहर होने वाली दूसरी टीम बन जाएगी। वहीं, पंजाब सीजन की 7वीं जीत दर्ज कर पॉइंट्स टेबल में चौथे स्थान पर बरकरार रहना चाहेगी।

पंजाब के खिलाफ दर्ज की थी ऐतिहासिक जीत
पंजाब के खिलाफ ही राजस्थान ने IPL का सबसे टारगेट चेज किया था। शारजाह में खेले गए सीजन के 9वें मैच में पंजाब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 2 विकेट पर 223 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में राहुल तेवतिया की ताबड़तोड़ पारी की बदौलत राजस्थान ने 3 बॉल शेष रहते ही 6 विकेट खोकर मैच जीत लिया था।

पॉइंट्स टेबल में पंजाब चौथे और राजस्थान 7वें स्थान पर
पॉइंट्स टेबल की बात करें, तो पंजाब 12 पॉइंट्स के साथ चौथे और राजस्थान 10 पॉइंट्स के साथ 7वें स्थान पर है। लगातार 5 मैच हारने वाली पंजाब ने पिछले 5 मैच लगातार जीतकर टूर्नामेंट में वापसी की है। दोनों टीमें अपने पिछले मुकाबले जीतकर आ रही हैं। पंजाब ने कोलकाता और राजस्थान ने मुंबई को हराया था।

दोनों टीम के महंगे खिलाड़ी
राजस्थान में कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और बेन स्टोक्स 12.50-12.50 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं। वहीं, पंजाब में कप्तान लोकेश राहुल 11 करोड़ और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल 10.75 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं।

राहुल-मयंक पंजाब के टॉप स्कोरर
पंजाब के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल और उनके साथी ओपनर मयंक अग्रवाल शानदार फॉर्म में हैं। राहुल सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 595 रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। वहीं, मयंक अग्रवाल ने सीजन में अब तक 398 रन बनाए हैं। दोनों खिलाड़ी इस सीजन में शतक भी जड़ चुके हैं।

सैमसन-स्मिथ पर रहेगा दारोमदार
राजस्थान की बल्लेबाजी का दारोमदार संजू सैमसन और स्टीव स्मिथ पर रहेगा। सैमसन ने सीजन में 326 और स्मिथ ने 276 रन बनाए हैं। पिछले मैच में शतक लगाने वाले बेन स्टोक्स का फॉर्म में आना राजस्थान के लिए अच्छा संकेत है।

शमी के नाम 20 विकेट
पंजाब के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने सीजन में अब तक 20 विकेट लिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में वे तीसरे स्थान पर हैं। पहले नंबर पर दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कगिसो रबाडा (23) और दूसरे नंबर पर मुंबई इंडियंस के जसप्रीत बुमराह (20) हैं।

आर्चर पर गेंदबाजी की जिम्मेदारी
राजस्थान के लिए गेंदबाजी की जिम्मेदारी तेज गेंदबाज जोफ्रा आर्चर पर रहेगी। आर्चर ने सीजन में अब तक 17 विकेट लिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा डॉट बॉल फेंकने के मामले में भी आर्चर सबसे आगे हैं। उन्होंने सीजन में अब तक 147 डॉट बॉल फेंकी हैं।

मौसम और पिच रिपोर्ट
अबु धाबी में मैच के दौरान आसमान साफ रहेगा। तापमान 23 से 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना है। यहां पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले गेंदबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। इस आईपीएल से पहले यहां हुए पिछले 44 टी-20 में पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 56.81% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 44
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 19
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 25
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 137
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 128

आईपीएल में राजस्थान का सक्सेस रेट पंजाब से ज्यादा
आईपीएल का पहला खिताब (2008) जीतने वाली राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने लीग में अब तक 159 मैच खेले, जिसमें 80 जीते और 77 हारे हैं। 2 मुकाबले बेनतीजा रहे। वहीं, अपने पहले खिताब का इंतजार कर रही पंजाब ने अब तक 188 में से 88 मैच जीते और 100 हारे हैं। इस तरह लीग में रॉयल्स की जीत सक्सेस रेट 50.63% और पंजाब का 46.27% रहा।

