चेन्नई प्ले ऑफ से बाहर:लारा बोले- युवा खिलाड़ियों पर अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों को तव्वजो देना,चेन्नई की सबसे बड़ी गलती

दुबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व बल्लेबाज ब्रायन लारा का कहना है कि चेन्नई से टूर्नामेंट में काफी उम्मीदें थी। लेकिन अब प्लेऑफ के दौर से बाहर है। बचे हुए मैचों में युवा खिलाड़ियों को मौका देना चाहिए।

वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व क्रिकेटर ब्रायन लारा का मानना है कि आईपीएल की सफल टीमों में से एक चेन्नई के पॉइंट टेबल में नीचे रहने का मुख्य कारण युवा खिलाड़ियों की जगह अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों को तव्वजो देना है। जबकि दूसरी टीमों ने युवा खिलाड़ियों को मौका दिया। यह बात लारा ने स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के एक कार्यक्रम में कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों को तव्वजो देने के कारण ही धोनी की टीम को डैड आर्मी कहा जाता है। उन्हाेंने सुझाव दिया कि अब बचे हुए मैच में चेन्नई को युवा खिलाड़ियों को ज्यादा मौका देना चाहिए।

उन्होंने आगे कहा - मेरा मानना है कि उनके पास सीनियर्स खिलाड़ी ही है। शायद उनके पास यंग प्लेयर्स नहीं है। वही विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी काफी सालों से टीम से जुड़े हुए हैं।”

पहली बार चेन्नई प्ले ऑफ की दौर से बाहर है

उन्होंने कहा कि पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि चेन्नई प्लेऑफ की दौर से बाहर है। अब तक लीग के खेले 13 मैचों में से 5 जीते हैं और 10 पॉइंट के साथ पॉइंट टेबल में सबसे नीचे है। तीन बार की चैम्पियन के प्रदर्शन को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं और टीम के कप्तान धोनी की आलोचना हो रही है।

चेन्नई से थी काफी उम्मीदें

लारा ने कहा - जब टूर्नामेंट शुरू हुआ था तब चेन्नई की टीम से काफी उम्मीदें थी। हम उम्मीद कर रहे थे कि चेन्नई एक बार फिर चैम्पियन बनने के लिए उतरेगी। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। उन्हें अब अगले साल की तैयारी करने के लिए मैच खेलना पड़ रहा है।

