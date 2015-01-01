पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL में लोकेश राहुल के चार रिकॉर्ड:टॉप स्काेरर के साथ ही सबसे ज्यादा बार 50 से अधिक रन; एक पारी में सबसे ज्यादा रन

दुबई36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब प्ले ऑफ से बाहर है। लेकिन कप्तान केएल राहुल ने 14 मैचाें में 55.83 की औसत से 670 रन बनाकर औरेंज कैप के प्रबल दावेदार हैं।

IPL- 13 में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब का सफर खत्म हो चुका है। लीग के भी मैच खत्म हो चुके हैं। आज से प्लेऑफ के मैच खेले जाएंगे। पंजाब प्ले ऑफ के दौर से बाहर है। लेकिन टीम के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल चार रिकॉर्ड बनाने में सफल हुए हैं। साथ ही वह ऑरेंज कैप के प्रबल दावेदार हैं। राहुल ने इस सीजन में टॉप स्काेरर हैं। उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 55.83 की औसत से 670 रन बनाए हैं। उनके बाद सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के डेविड वॉर्नर हैं। जिन्होंने 44.04 की औसत से 14 मैचों में 525 रन बनाए हैं।

इस सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले टॉप तीन बल्लेबाज

बल्लेबाजमैचटीमऔसतरन
लोकेश राहुल14किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब55.83670
डेविड वाॅर्नर14सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद44.08529
शिखर धवन14दिल्ली कैपिटल्स47.72525

वहीं राहुल ने इस सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा बार 50 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं। उन्होंने अपने 670 रन की पारी में 5 फिफ्टी और एक सेंचुरी लगाए हैं। सेंचुरी में शिखर धवन आगे हैं। जबकि फिफ्टी लगाने में वह दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। धवन ने 525 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें 2 सेंचुरी और 3 हाफ सेंचुरी शामिल है

आईपीएल-13 में एक पारी में ज्यादा बार 50 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले टॉप तीन बल्लेबाज

बल्लेबाजमैचटीमऔसतरन1005050 प्लस
लोकेश राहुल14किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब55.83670156
शिखर धवन14दिल्ली कैपिटल्स47.72525235
देवदत्त पडिक्कल14रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु33.71472055

बेंगलुरु के खिलाफ नाबाद 132 रन बनाए

राहुल ने एक मैच में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी हैं। उन्होंने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के खिलाफ मैच में 69 गेंद पर 132 रन बनाए थे। जिसमें 14 चौके और 7 छक्के भी शामिल हैं।

आईपीएल-13 में एक पारी में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले टॉप तीन बल्लेबाज

बल्लेबाजरनगेंदचौकेछक्केस्ट्राइक रेटटीमविपक्षी
लोकेश राहुल132 नाबाद69147191.30किंग्स इलेवन पंजाबरॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु
बेन स्टोक्स107 नाबाद60143178.33

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु

मुंबई इंडियंस
शिखर धवन106 नाबाद61123173.77दिल्ली कैपिटल्सकिंग्स इलेवन पंजाब

वहीं राहुल ने सबसे ज्यादा चौके और छक्के बनाने में भी टॉप पर हैं। उन्होंने 98 चौके और छक्के लगाए हैं। जिनमें 58 चौके और 23 छक्के शामिल हैं।

आईपीएल-13 में एक इनिंग में और सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा चौके और छक्के लगाने वाले टॉप तीन बल्लेबाज

बल्लेबाजरनगेंद4 रन6 रन4+6 रन (सीजन)
लोकेश राहुल132 नाबाद6914798
मयंक अग्रवाल1065010782
बेन स्टोक्स107 नाबाद6014374
