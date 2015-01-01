पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL- ऑक्शन:अगले साल जनवरी-फरवरी में हो सकता है, एक नई फ्रेंचाइजी को जोड़ने की तैयारी:अहमदाबाद लीग से जुड़ने वाली 9वीं टीम हो सकती है

43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
IPL-13 इस बार यूएई में हुआ। मुंबई इंडियंस पांचवी बार चैम्पियन बनी।

आईपीएल 2020 के समाप्त होने के साथ ही आईपीएल 2021 की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। सीजन की शुरुआत अगले साल मार्च के अंत में हो सकती है। बीसीसीआई सीजन से पहले मेगा ऑक्शन का आयोजन करा सकती है। हालांकि, आईपीएल की गवर्निंग काउंसिल ने अभी तक इसपर बैठक नहीं की है। लेकिन फ्रेंचाइजियों से इसके बारे में बात की गई है। बोर्ड अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘समय की कमी है, लेकिन मेगा ऑक्शन सभी के हित में होगा। आईपीएल गवर्निंग काउंसिल औपचारिक रूप से अगले 2 हफ्तों में इस पर निर्णय लेगी और सभी को सूचित करेगी।’ 2021 सीजन से पहले मेगा ऑक्शन पूर्वनिर्धारित थी, लेकिन इस सीजन के आयोजन में देरी की वजह से अब समय काफी कम बचा है, जिसकी वजह से इसे रद्द करने की बात हो रही थी। अब जनवरी या फरवरी में मेगा ऑक्शन का आयोजन हो सकता है। वहीं मार्च के अंत में नए सीजन की शुरुआत हो सकती है। फ्रेंचाइजी के अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘बीसीसीआई ने हमें ऑक्शन की तैयारी शुरू करने के लिए कहा है। उन्होंने आधिकारिक रूप से नहीं कहा, लेकिन वे इसकी तैयारी में हैं।’
नया मोटेरा हो सकता है अहमदाबाद टीम का बेस
इसके साथ ही एक नई फ्रेंचाइजी भी जोड़ी जा सकती है, जिससे टीमों की संख्या 9 हो जाएगी। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो टीम अहमदाबाद की हो सकती है। यहां हाल ही में सबसे अधिक क्षमता वाला क्रिकेट स्टेडियम बनकर तैयार हुआ है। 2018 में हुए पिछले ऑक्शन में तीन खिलाड़ी को रिटेन करने और दो खिलाड़ी को राइट टू मैच (आरटीएम) से वापस जोड़ने का नियम था। नई टीम आने के बावजूद इस नियम के रहने की उम्मीद है। फ्रेंचाइजी के अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘रिटेंशन पॉलिसी जारी रहनी चाहिए क्योंकि ऐसा नहीं होने से टीमों की ब्रांड वैल्यू पर असर पड़ सकता है।’

