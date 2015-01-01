पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL में मुंबई vs दिल्ली थोड़ी देर में:दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के सामने बुमराह-बोल्ट की चुनौती, जीते तो पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचेगी

दुबई9 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर और मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा।

IPL के 13वें सीजन का पहला क्वालिफायर मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) के बीच थोड़ी देर में दुबई में खेला जाएगा। इस मैच को जीतने वाली टीम सीधे फाइनल में पहुंचेगी और हारने वाली टीम को एक और मौका मिलेगा। दिल्ली ने अब तक एक बार भी फाइनल नहीं खेला है। ऐसे में उसके पास पहली फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की करने का मौका है। इसके लिए दिल्ली के बल्लेबाजों को मुंबई के जसप्रीत बुमराह और ट्रेंट बोल्ट की चुनौती से पार पाना होगा।

हारने वाली टीम एलिमिनेटर की विजेता से भिड़ेगी
क्वालिफायर-1 में हारने वाली टीम को 6 नवंबर को होने वाले एलिमिनेटर की विजेता से भिड़ना होगा। उस मैच के विजेता को फाइनल का टिकट मिलेगा। एलिमिनेटर अबु धाबी में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के बीच खेला जाएगा।

लीग राउंड में मुंबई-दिल्ली टॉप-2 में

लीग राउंड में मुंबई और दिल्ली पॉइंट्स टेबल के टॉप-2 में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहीं। मुंबई ने 14 में से 9 मैच जीते और 5 हारे। 18 पॉइंट्स के साथ उसने टॉप पोजिशन पर कब्जा जमाया। वहीं, दिल्ली ने 14 में से मैच 8 जीते और 6 हारे। वह 16 पॉइंट्स के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर रही।

सीजन में दोनों बार मुंबई से हारी दिल्ली
सीजन में दो बार दोनों टीमें आमने-सामने आईं, दोनों बार मुंबई ने दिल्ली को हराया। मुंबई ने दिल्ली को अबु धाबी में सीजन के 27वें मैच 5 विकेट और दुबई में 51वें मैच में 9 विकेट से हराया था।

मुंबई के पास कई सारे मैच विनर
मुंबई इंडियंस इस टूर्नामेंट की सबसे बैलेंस्ड टीम है। बैटिंग में रोहित शर्मा, सूर्यकुमार यादव और बॉलिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह और ट्रेंट बोल्ट जैसे मैच विनर हैं। कीरोन पोलार्ड और क्रुणाल पंड्या जैसे ऑलराउंडर टीम को मजबूती प्रदान करते हैं।

दिल्ली की फॉर्म चिंता का विषय
दिल्ली की टीम बल्लेबाजी में शिखर धवन पर निर्भर नजर आ रही है। श्रेयस अय्यर और ऋषभ पंत जैसे बल्लेबाज रंग में नहीं हैं। गेंदबाजी में कगिसो रबाडा और एनरिच नोर्तजे को बाकी गेंदबाजों से पूरा सपोर्ट नहीं मिल रहा है।

डिकॉक और किशन मुंबई के टॉप स्कोरर
मुंबई के जिए सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा रन क्विंटन डिकॉक ने बनाए हैं। उन्होंने सीजन में अब तक कुल 443 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, दूसरे नंबर पर ईशान किशन का नाम है, जिन्होंने सीजन में अब तक 428 रन बनाए हैं।

शिखर धवन के नाम 500 से ज्यादा रन
सीजन में अब तक सिर्फ 3 बल्लेबाजों ने ही 500 रनों के आंकड़े को पार किया है। किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लोकेश राहुल (670), सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के डेविड वॉर्नर (529) के बाद धवन के नाम 2 शतक समेत 525 रन दर्ज हैं।

रबाडा के पास पर्पल कैप, बुमराह दूसरे नंबर पर
दिल्ली के तेज गेंदबाज कगिसो रबाडा ने सीजन में अब तक 25 विकेट लिए हैं। वे सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज हैं। इसके बाद मुंबई के जसप्रीत बुमराह का नंबर आता है, जिन्होंने सीजन में 23 बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया है।

दिल्ली-मुंबई के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी
दिल्ली में ऋषभ पंत 15 करोड़ और शिमरॉन हेटमायर 7.75 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं। वहीं, मुंबई में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा 15 करोड़ और हार्दिक पंड्या 11 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं।

मुंबई ने सबसे ज्यादा 4 बार खिताब जीता, दिल्ली को पहले खिताब का इंतजार
आईपीएल इतिहास में मुंबई ने सबसे ज्यादा 4 बार (2019, 2017, 2015, 2013) खिताब जीता है। पिछली बार उसने फाइनल में चेन्नई को 1 रन से हराया था। मुंबई ने अब तक 5 बार फाइनल खेला है। वहीं, दिल्ली अकेली ऐसी टीम है, जो अब तक फाइनल नहीं खेल सकी। हालांकि, दिल्ली टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती दो सीजन (2008, 2009) में सेमीफाइनल तक पहुंची थी।

