IPL SRH Vs DC:विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज साहा की पारी पर सहवाग बोले- साहा का चयन सही फैसला; शानदार पारी

दुबई20 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
ऋद्धिमान साहा ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ मैच में 45 गेंद पर 87 रन बनाए। जिसमें 12 चौके और 2 छक्के शामिल

आईपीएल-13 में मंगलवार को खेले एक मैच में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 88 रन से हरा दिया। इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टेस्ट टीम में जगह पाने वाले विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋद्धिमान साहा मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे। उन्होंने 45 गेंद पर 87 रन बनाए। जिसमें 12 चौके और 2 छक्के शामिल हैं। जबकि कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर ने 34 गेंद पर 66 रन बनाए।

साहा की पारी की तारीफ करते हुए वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि उन्होंने बेहतर बल्लेबाजी की। उन्होंने कहा कि साहा काे खेलाना सही फैसला था। साहा ने शानदार दस्तक दी और शानदार शॉट्स खेले। सहवाग ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- यही राइट चॉइस बेबी- साहा

कमेंटेटर हर्ष भोगले ने कहा कि विस्फोटक पारी। ऐसे में साहा से प्यार करना तो बनता ही है।

इंडिया टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने कहा कि साहा दुनिया के सबसे अच्छा विकेटकीपर हैं।

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कोच पोंटिंग ने भी की तारीफ

पोंटिंग ने कहा”साहा आज बेहतर खेले’ “उसने मुझे थोड़ा हैरान किया। मुझे पता था कि वह खतरनाक खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं। लेकिन वापसी करके बेहतर पारी खेलना वाकई में काबिले तारीफ है। उनकी खेल के प्रति ईमानदारी ही उन्हें दूसरे से अलग करती है। ”

साहा का दिल्ली के खिलाफ सीजन का दूसरा मैच

साहा की दिल्ली के खिलाफ सीजन का दूसरा मैच था। उन्हाेंने 2 मैचों में 117 रन बनाए। वहीं पिछले साल उन्होंने 5 मैचों में 86 रन ही बनाए थे। वहीं अब तक खेले कुल 122 मैचों में 24.76 की औसत से 1882 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं साहा ने इंडिया के लिए खेले 37 टेस्ट मैचों में 30.2 की औसत से 1238 रन बनाए हैं।

