रोहित की चोट पर विवाद:सहवाग बोले-  रोहित IPL खेल सकते हैं, तो टीम इंडिया में जगह क्यों नहीं?

दुबई
IPL-13 में मंगलवार को रोहित शर्मा ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मैच में वापस की। चोट के कारण वह चार मैच नहीं खेल पाए थे। चोट की वजह से उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया में शामिल नहीं किया गया है।

पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा है कि रोहित शर्मा की स्थिति के बारे में कोच रवि शास्त्री को जानकारी नहीं होगी, ऐसा नहीं हो सकता है। सहवाग ने रविवार को IPL के अंतिम लीग में रोहित ने मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ वापसी करते हुए सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मैच में खेले थे। वह चोट के कारण पिछले चार मैचों से आईपीएल में नहीं खेले थे। चोट के कारण ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए किसी भी फॉर्मेट में उन्हें टीम इंडिया में शामिल नहीं किया गया था। सहवाग ने कहा कि जब वह फ्रेंचाइजी के लिए खेल सकते हैं, तो टीम इंडिया के लिए क्यों नहीं खेल सकते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा" मैं हैरान हूं कि कोई खिलाड़ी फ्रेंचाइजी के लिए खेलने के लिए तैयार है। और उसे टीम इंडिया में चयन नहीं किया गया है। मैं बीसीसीआई के मिस मैनेजमेंट से हैरान हूं। उन्हें यह जानकारी लेनी चाहिए की वह आईपीएल में अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी टीम से खेल सकते हैं, तो उन्हें टीम इंडिया में क्यों नहीं शामिल किया गया। अगर वह चोटिल हैं तो उनकी जगह पर दूसरे खिलाड़ी को बुलाया जा सकता है। लेकिन उन्हें टीम में शामिल नहीं किया जाना हैरान करने वाला है।"

शास्त्री ने कहा था कि वह चयन के हिस्सा नहीं है

कुछ दिन पहले टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने एक चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि वह चयन के हिस्सा नहीं है। ऐसे में वह स्पष्ट कारण नहीं बता सकते हैं, कि रोहित को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के तीनों फॉर्मेट से बाहर क्यों रखा गया। उन्होंने कहा था कि रोहित की मेडिल रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अगर वह जल्दी वापसी करते हैं, और दोबारा चोट लगती है तो वह गंभीर हो सकती है। उन्होंने सुझाव दिया था, कि वह वापसी लिए जल्दीबाजी न करें।

सहवाग बोले- शास्त्री का बयान गलत

सहवाग ने कहा - मैं यह नहीं मान सकता कि रवि शास्त्री को रोहित की स्थिति के बारे में पता नहीं होगा। अगर वह चयन कमिटी का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे, तो एक - दो दिन पहले चयनकर्ताओं ने उनके विचार को जाना होगा कि वह टीम को लेकर क्या सोच रहे हैं। उनसे फीडबैक भी लिया होगा। मैं रवि शास्त्री के इस बयान से सहमत नहीं हूं कि वह चयन के पार्ट नहीं है। ऑफिसियली न सही, लेकिन चयनकर्ताओं ने अन ऑफिसियली कोच और कप्तान से बात की होगी कि उन्हें किस तरह की टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए चाहिए।

रोहित ने कहा- वह फिट हैं

रोहित ने मंगलवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मैच से कमेंटेटर मार्क निकोलस ने जब उनसे उनकी पूछा कि क्या उनके हामस्ट्रिंग पूरी तरह से ठीक है तो उनका जवाब था, बिल्कुल।

