पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

IPLमें रिकॉर्ड:संदीप शर्मा इंडिया के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज बुमराह से विकेट लेने में आगे निकले

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के तेज गेंदबाज संदीप शर्मा ने IPL में विकेट लेने के मामले जसप्रीत बुमराह से आगे निकल गए हैं। 90 मैचों में 108 विकेट ले लिए हैं। बुमराह के 90 मैचों105 विकेट लिए हैं।

IPL-13 में मंगलवार रात को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 10 विकेट से हरा कर प्ले ऑफ में पहुंचने वाली चौथी टीम बनी। मुंबई को पहले बल्लेबाजी के दौरान 148 रन पर रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले संदीप शर्मा टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज बुमराह से विकेट के मामले में आगे निकल गए हैं। संदीप ने 90 मैचों में 7.75 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 108 विकेट ले चुके हैं। जबकि बुमराह के 90 मैचों में 7.46 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 105 विकेट लिए हैं।

संदीप ने मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ 4 ओवर में 34 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए। उन्होंने इससे पहले रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के साथ खेले मैच में 4 ओवर में 20 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए थे। इस मैच में हैदराबाद ने बेंगलुरु को 5 विकेट से हराया था। वे इंडिया टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली को आईपीएल में 7 बार आउट करने वाले एकमात्र गेंदबाज हैं। आशीष नेहरा ने विराट को 6 बार आउट किए थे। इनके अलावा धवल कुलकर्णी,मोहम्मद शमी और मिचेल ने विराट को चार- चार बार आउट किए हैं।

इस सीजन में बुमराह हैं भारी

इस सीजन के 13 मैचों में जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 6.96 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 23 विकेट ले चुके हैं। वह 5 रन भी बनाए हैं। जबकि संदीप ने 11 मैचों में 7.34 की औसत से 13 विकेट लिए हैं। उन्होंने 10 रन भी बनाए हैं।

संदीप को टी-20 के 2 मैचों में इंडिया से मिला है मौका

संदीप को टी-20 के 2 मैचों में इंडिया से खेलने का मौका मिला है। उन्होंने 10.42 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 1 विकेट लिए। जबकि वनडे और टेस्ट मैचोंं में खेलने का इंतजार है। लिस्ट ए के 44 मैचों में 4.62 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 77 विकेट ले चुके हैं। बुमराह को तीनाे फाॅर्मेट में खेलने का मौका मिला है। बुमराह ने 14 टेस्ट मैचों में 2.69 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 68 विकेट लिए हैं। 64 वनडे में 4.55 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 104 विकेट लिए हैं। वहीं टी-20 के 50 मैचों में 6.66 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 59 विकेट लिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें