फोटोज में IPL का रोमांच:बर्थडे बॉय वॉर्नर और साहा ने लगाई फिफ्टी; राशिद ने लिए 3 विकेट, 4 ओवर में 17 डॉट बॉल फेंकी

दुबई26 मिनट पहले
IPL के 13वें सीजन में मंगलवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को बैटिंग, बॉलिंग और फील्डिंग तीनों डिपार्टमेंट में फेल कर दिया। पहले हैदराबाद के कप्तान और बर्थडे बॉय डेविड वॉर्नर और उनके साथी खिलाड़ी ऋद्धिमान साहा ने ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी कर दिल्ली के गेंदबाजों की क्लास ली। फिर राशिद खान ने 4 ओवर में 17 डॉट बॉल फेंकी और सिर्फ 7 रन देकर 3 विकेट अपने नाम किए। हैदराबाद ने अपने ऑलराउंड परफॉर्मेंस से दिल्ली को 88 रन से हरा दिया।

हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर ने शुरुआत से ही आक्रामक शॉट्स लगाए। उन्होंने 34 बॉल पर 66 रन की पारी खेली। इस दौरान उन्होंने 8 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए।
ऋद्धिमान साहा ने 45 बॉल पर 87 रन बनाए। साहा ने 12 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए।
वॉर्नर-साहा ने पहले विकेट के लिए 107 रन की पार्टनरशिप कर हैदराबाद को मजबूत शुरुआत दिलाई।
ऋद्धिमान साहा ने सिर्फ आक्रामक शॉट्स ही नहीं लगाए, बल्कि अच्छी बॉल पर सिंगल-डबल भी लिए।
कगिसो रबाडा ने 4 ओवर में 54 रन लुटाए। पिछले 26 टी-20 मैच में रबाडा पहली बार एक भी विकेट नहीं ले पाए।
अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 26 रन बनाए, लेकिन बड़ी पारी नहीं खेल सके।
ऋषभ पंत ने 36 रन की पारी खेली, लेकिन अपनी टीम को बड़ी हार से नहीं बचा सके।
200+ रन बनाने के बाद हैदराबाद को 9वीं बार जीत मिली, जबकि इससे ज्यादा के स्कोर पर वह सिर्फ एक बार हारी है। उसके प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचे की उम्मीद अभी भी जिंदा है।
तुषार देशपांडे ने आखिर में कुछ अच्छे शॉट्स लगाए और 20 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।
मैच के बाद हैदराबाद की जीत के हीरो राशिद खान और ऋद्धिमान साहा।
मैच से पहले दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के हेड कोच रिकी पोंटिंग एक्शन में नजर आए।
दिल्ली के खिलाफ हैदराबाद की बड़ी जीत के बाद फैंस के चेहरों पर खुशी साफ नजर आई।
